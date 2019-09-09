Pinkbike.com
Video: The Weird & Wild Products from Eurobike 2019
Sep 9, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
On the final day of Eurobike 2019 our team roamed the halls finding the weird and wonderful products from the show.
Regions in Article
Friedrichshafen
Posted In:
Videos
Reviews and Tech
Pinkbike Originals
Eurobike 2019
16 Comments
Score
Time
14
8
WAKIdesigns
(45 mins ago)
That spider thing is something I expect to see when psychodelic trip goes wrong in the midst of it, for no reason at all. You stop a bicycle with 29" veersion of 26" wheels in the middle of a meadow and you speak to a cow about jellyfish flying above your heads, the cow, lets you to suck on her tits that look like breasts of the most beatiful girl in the world, they fill you with wonderful juice and then your mother hugs you, and your father tells you were a wonderful child, your friends bring you latest Fox 36 saying it is for you for being such a loving friend, but suddenly the cow tells you about you eating her calf, you realize you suck up burned soy beans, then portal from netherworld open and DanielSapp walks out of it on a German mechanic spider, rapes the cow, kills your friend and kidnaps you to live a life of agony in his Nether Fortress... shouting: it's for the Amazon! It's for the plastic patch in pacific, filled with your condoms and packaging from SRAM products - die mdr fkr die! Oh no you cannot die! You can only suffer! ahahahahahah! attack spider attack!
[Reply]
14
0
Konyp
(38 mins ago)
Did you ever consider longer forms, a novel perhaps?
[Reply]
1
0
Upduro
(18 mins ago)
I’m not sure anymore if I want to smoke what you’re smoking
[Reply]
10
1
chriskneeland
(37 mins ago)
Still cooler than an e-bike.
[Reply]
6
0
pinnityafairy
(25 mins ago)
You meant electric moped
[Reply]
7
0
Brdjanin
(45 mins ago)
Spider-bike! Climbs like spider, descends like...barrel.
[Reply]
5
0
bouslayer
(30 mins ago)
I cannot fathom how that company isn't called Faux.
[Reply]
3
0
optimumnotmaximum
(28 mins ago)
that spider is so cool, now do one with the biggest ebike motor and make it run 45mph -i would buy one, most badass vehicle to ever walk the earth
[Reply]
2
0
Konyp
(42 mins ago)
I can see some form of the airbag vest becoming popular in the future, however the triggering algorithms would need to be very refined for MTB use.
[Reply]
2
0
vinay
(23 mins ago)
strandbeest.com
This is why people are afraid of the plastic soup.
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(32 mins ago)
But how do you manual spider bike?
[Reply]
1
0
f00bar
(22 mins ago)
you jump on the rear legs obviously
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
(30 mins ago)
How long will it be until riders will be using a parachute for Rampage & other XL jumps when things go wrong?
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(14 mins ago)
Cartridge based solution for the air-bag vest? Well there was some progress in avy bags market in years...
[Reply]
1
0
Kramz
(39 mins ago)
Jeez, I wonder if my bicycle is legitimate parts.
[Reply]
1
0
pinnityafairy
(23 mins ago)
Cool Tube display totally tubular.
[Reply]
