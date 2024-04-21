Video: The Weird & Wonderful: How To Stand Out At Sea Otter With Ben Cathro

Apr 21, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

There are so many giveaways, interesting new products and colourful characters at Sea Otter Classic that it's hard to stand out from the crowd. Ben Cathro takes a lap of the venue to find his favourites.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Ben Cathro Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,100 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
60493 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
51476 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44682 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42852 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
42569 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36931 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
33391 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29474 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

20 Comments
  • 13 0
 '"Be 7 feet tall"

Or, in metric, 4 baguettes.
  • 2 0
 Baguettes? Yummy yummy!
  • 1 0
 @DonaldTee: user flag checks out
  • 2 0
 @DonaldTee: oui
  • 10 3
 I know it's off topic but does anyone know what's going on with Friday Fails?
Specifically, the lack thereof?
Asking for a friend
  • 13 0
 Geometry has evolved so that no one fails on a bike anymore.
  • 10 0
 @wobblegoblin: The Ibises are finally doing the job.
  • 4 0
 Our uploader is being a giant pain. Dev team is working on it. Sorry. Frown
  • 2 0
 People are now all so good at riding they are not creating any bum eats trouser moments , its a sign of the times thar bicycles are now so good its impossible to get it wrong on one,......oh wait a minute
  • 6 0
 I haven’t seen a Ben Crow video and what feels like a really long time. He is such a better host than everybody else. Don’t leave pinkbike Ben!
  • 7 1
 The diy ebike is rad! Brake rotors with motors and chainring!
  • 2 0
 I think this is the same guy as in this article 4y ago at Sea Otter bikerumor.com/heim-bilt-concept-e-bike-offers-regenerative-braking-self-charging-spin-bike-ability
  • 2 0
 @zoobab2: Yes it is! Heim is a straight up mad scientist genius, used to work at SRI back in the day, & sold Dave Weagle the patent to his 3 ring Heimguide back in 2008!
  • 5 0
 What’s in the box ?
  • 2 1
 I choose to believe it's just Gwyneth Paltrow chilling in there.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: probably with one of her candles.
  • 3 0
 How to stand out at sea otter:
  • 1 0
 Anything remotely sea otter related is about to get outshined by that Ad…
  • 1 0
 Where you eye level with the top of the corkscrew on the tall bike?!
  • 1 0
 That video had a weird vibe to it.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.083980
Mobile Version of Website