Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Sea Otter
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: The Weird & Wonderful: How To Stand Out At Sea Otter With Ben Cathro
Apr 21, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
20 Comments
There are so many giveaways, interesting new products and colourful characters at Sea Otter Classic that it's hard to stand out from the crowd. Ben Cathro takes a lap of the venue to find his favourites.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Ben Cathro
Sea Otter 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,100 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
60493 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
51476 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44682 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42852 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
42569 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36931 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
33391 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29474 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
13
0
ghill28
(5 hours ago)
'"Be 7 feet tall"
Or, in metric, 4 baguettes.
[Reply]
2
0
DonaldTee
(5 hours ago)
Baguettes? Yummy yummy!
[Reply]
1
0
gulogulointhearctic
FL
(4 hours ago)
@DonaldTee
: user flag checks out
[Reply]
2
0
jimmyricard
(3 hours ago)
@DonaldTee
: oui
[Reply]
10
3
murphwerks
(5 hours ago)
I know it's off topic but does anyone know what's going on with Friday Fails?
Specifically, the lack thereof?
Asking for a friend
[Reply]
13
0
wobblegoblin
(5 hours ago)
Geometry has evolved so that no one fails on a bike anymore.
[Reply]
10
0
4thflowkage
(3 hours ago)
@wobblegoblin
: The Ibises are finally doing the job.
[Reply]
4
0
brianpark
FL
Editor
(3 hours ago)
Our uploader is being a giant pain. Dev team is working on it. Sorry.
[Reply]
2
0
Compositepro
(1 hours ago)
People are now all so good at riding they are not creating any bum eats trouser moments , its a sign of the times thar bicycles are now so good its impossible to get it wrong on one,......oh wait a minute
[Reply]
6
0
bigmeatpete420
(2 hours ago)
I haven’t seen a Ben Crow video and what feels like a really long time. He is such a better host than everybody else. Don’t leave pinkbike Ben!
[Reply]
7
1
zoobab2
(5 hours ago)
The diy ebike is rad! Brake rotors with motors and chainring!
[Reply]
2
0
zoobab2
(5 hours ago)
I think this is the same guy as in this article 4y ago at Sea Otter
bikerumor.com/heim-bilt-concept-e-bike-offers-regenerative-braking-self-charging-spin-bike-ability
[Reply]
2
0
alloutprodux
FL
(3 hours ago)
@zoobab2
: Yes it is! Heim is a straight up mad scientist genius, used to work at SRI back in the day, & sold Dave Weagle the patent to his 3 ring Heimguide back in 2008!
[Reply]
5
0
DickKnows
FL
(3 hours ago)
What’s in the box ?
[Reply]
2
1
brianpark
FL
Editor
(3 hours ago)
I choose to believe it's just Gwyneth Paltrow chilling in there.
[Reply]
1
0
transitter
(1 hours ago)
@brianpark
: probably with one of her candles.
[Reply]
3
0
jimmyricard
(3 hours ago)
How to stand out at sea otter:
[Reply]
1
0
Westrider3
FL
(5 hours ago)
Anything remotely sea otter related is about to get outshined by that Ad…
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
FL
(2 hours ago)
Where you eye level with the top of the corkscrew on the tall bike?!
[Reply]
1
0
glasvagas
FL
(51 mins ago)
That video had a weird vibe to it.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.083980
Mobile Version of Website
Or, in metric, 4 baguettes.
Specifically, the lack thereof?
Asking for a friend