Video: The Wettest Pinkbike Hot Lap with Mark Wallace

Claire Buchar

This time we have Mark Wallace take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap... in the pouring rain!The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!