Video: The Wettest Pinkbike Hot Lap with Mark Wallace

Dec 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

The Pinkbike Hot Lap is our own fun leaderboard of pros and bike industry friends. Riders put their best foot forward down a trail local to Pinkbike HQ and their time is recorded with a Freelap timing system.


This time we have Mark Wallace take on the challenge and post a time for the Pinkbike Hot Lap... in the pouring rain!

The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.




The Results



PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of Pinkbike Hot Laps?



Remi Gauvin



Sam Hill



Yoann Barelli



Miranda Miller


Claire Buchar

Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @iamspecialized / @Maxxis


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Give the man a re-run, when the rain slows up...in May.
  • + 1
 Need to quantify the rain handicap.
  • + 1
 Wet is not always bad.

Post a Comment



