VIDEOS
Video: The Wild & Rapid French National Championships Track in Morzine, France
Jul 26, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Jump onboard with Point1 Athletic Development coach Chris Kilmurray and check out the first headcam run from the French National Championships track on the famous Le Pleney hill in Morzine, France.
Video credit:
Point1 Athletic Development
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
ajayflex
(1 hours ago)
With tracks like that to cut your teeth on, theres little wonder why the French are dominating DH.
[Reply]
+ 1
Balgaroth
(19 mins ago)
Well we do have 3/4 good riders in the top 20 but if you look at which country dominates DH WC it is Uk without doubt. Half of the top 20 is coming from there. FFC is not supporting DH which is slowly dying in France, less and less DH races, too many enduro races.
[Reply]
+ 1
neimbc
(5 mins ago)
@Balgaroth
: Because everyone has a trail bike to DH/enduro with - few have DH bikes or will ever buy them - the resorts cater trails to enduro bikes and much lesser skilled riders. I sadly believe the DH bike will become a relic of the past in 10-15 years. What do you think?
[Reply]
+ 4
stevocxt
(1 hours ago)
Some of the taping at the bottom of the course looks stupid. Having ridden some of that lower section why not use the berms to gather speed or is just temporary to stop it getting destroyed?
[Reply]
+ 1
benno92
(5 mins ago)
Looks dead awkward doesn't it :-/
[Reply]
+ 7
lacuna
(1 hours ago)
that'll be fun in the wet...
[Reply]
+ 2
polarproton
(45 mins ago)
Just got to walk ( with hiking boots) through there in the (very) wet... hella sketchy. I wouldn't get paid to do it.
[Reply]
+ 1
nozes
(27 mins ago)
Check out Amaury Pierron's Facebook page,he's got a video of him and his brother training there... mud and laughs all the way.
[Reply]
8 Comments
