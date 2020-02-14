Video: The Wild Trailer for 'Tea & Biscuits' - A Very British MTB Film

Feb 14, 2020
by James McKnight  


Misspent Summers, creators of Hurly Burly and The World Stage yearbooks, has something brewing with ace filmmaker and creator of the A Slice of British Pie series, Tommy C (Caldwell Visuals).

Check out the trailer now. Details about the film below.

Schralp—Splat—Splosh

Drifts. Mud. Hucks. Newcomers. Legends.

Tea & Biscuits.

All the elements of a classic British mountain bike flick served with plenty of Caldwell grit and an extra helping of banter.

Tea & Biscuits will be available to watch online for free from March 13, 2020.

The film premieres at Oneplanet Adventure, Llandegla, Wales, March 6. A limited number of tickets are now available.

Tea & Biscuits is a film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers, proudly supported by Nukeproof and Hope Tech.

Trailer soundtrack: 'Medicated' by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult.

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Adam Brayton Bernard Kerr Dan Atherton Elliott Heap Kade Edwards Brage Vestavik Olly Wilkins


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
92496 views
The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup DH Teams
59011 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
51780 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
51249 views
Check Out: Enduro Goggles, Flat Pedals, Oil Slick Gloves, & More
48203 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
45788 views
Intense Factory Racing Officially Announces 2020 World Cup DH Team
43900 views
Review: 2020 Norco Sight C1 - Bigger, Burlier & Better
42068 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Thank you for making a straight and to the point edit with no over the top crazy ultra sick slow mo actionz!!!!
  • 1 0
 So much easier to relate to the Brit vids.
  • 1 0
 Yesssss

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007368
Mobile Version of Website