Video: The Wild Trailer for 'Tea & Biscuits' - A Very British MTB Film

Misspent Summers, creators of Hurly Burly and The World Stage yearbooks, has something brewing with ace filmmaker and creator of the A Slice of British Pie series, Tommy C (Caldwell Visuals).Check out the trailer now. Details about the film below.Schralp—Splat—SploshDrifts. Mud. Hucks. Newcomers. Legends.Tea & Biscuits.All the elements of a classic British mountain bike flick served with plenty of Caldwell grit and an extra helping of banter.Tea & Biscuits will be available to watch online for free from March 13, 2020.The film premieres at Oneplanet Adventure, Llandegla, Wales, March 6. A limited number of tickets are now available Tea & Biscuits is a film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers, proudly supported by Nukeproof and Hope Tech.Trailer soundtrack: 'Medicated' by Slaughterhaus Surf Cult.