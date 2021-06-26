Video: The Wilkins Brothers Are Artists, Contractors, & Athletes

Jun 26, 2021
by dan abrams  
UNIFIED EPISODE 1: WILKINS BROTHERS

by flylowgear
Views: 83    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


UNIFIED EPISODE 1: WILKINS BROTHERS
Cody Wilkins and his younger brother, Henry, are the builders behind Sensus R.A.D. Trails, the nonprofit organization started by pro mountain biker Cam Zink that’s responsible for some of the coolest, wildest trail projects in recent years. They’ve built a bike park on Mount Hood and new downhill trails in Tahoe and Jackson Hole. Cody’s mindset is to make trails for everyone—and to bring new people into the world of mountain biking.

Part artists, part contractors, part athletes, these brothers are skilled at everything they do, and they approach each project with a vision for the most natural, fun way to descend a slope. They use creativity and engineering to turn a trail from a sketch on a piece of paper to a real-life playground in the woods.

They’ve both raced mountain bikes and are talented athletes on their own. Cody raced for the University of Vermont’s Division 1 bike team and was once top five at nationals. “I like going fast in the woods,” Cody says.

