Red Bull Rampage has seen its fair share of winners since it's origins back in 2001. Now in its 14th edition, we prepare for another ground-breaking week in freeride MTB history as the 2019 event approaches fast!



We dug into the archives to find the Red Bull Rampage Winning Runs from 2010 to 2018, including Cam Zink, Andreu Lacondeguy, Kyle Strait, Kurt Sorge, Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder who have stamped their names in mountain biking history! — Red Bull Bike