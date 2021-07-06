Video: The Winning Run and Mass Start Madness From the 2021 Mountain of Hell

Kilian Bron claimed his third consecutive Mountain of Hell victory this weekend and he has shared the full headcam from the brutal 30-minute run. Bron apparently reached speeds of 100km/h in his battle with Baptiste Gaillot and emerged victorious from a field of 600 riders after 25 km of snow, ice, shingle and rocks.
Of course, not everyone was reaching those speeds as you can see from this view of the start of the race from the perspective of a spectator. Thankfully it isn't quite as chaotic as the 2019 event
where barely any racers made it through unscathed.
24 Comments
Post a Comment