Video: The Winning Run and Mass Start Madness From the 2021 Mountain of Hell

Jul 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Kilian Bron claimed his third consecutive Mountain of Hell victory this weekend and he has shared the full headcam from the brutal 30-minute run. Bron apparently reached speeds of 100km/h in his battle with Baptiste Gaillot and emerged victorious from a field of 600 riders after 25 km of snow, ice, shingle and rocks.

Of course, not everyone was reaching those speeds as you can see from this view of the start of the race from the perspective of a spectator. Thankfully it isn't quite as chaotic as the 2019 event where barely any racers made it through unscathed.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kilian Bron Mountain Of Hell


24 Comments

  • 19 0
 Is that line choice @27:00 even legal?
  • 2 0
 I mean... there's no tape
  • 2 0
 It is in France.
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: who can tape a 30 min descent? That line sucks.
  • 14 0
 Uh WTF is the line he takes at 27:00... is that... legal? Time stamp: youtu.be/mR1HPBxcaVI?t=1617
  • 5 0
 Called French lines for a reason….
  • 1 0
 Lol he's completely off the trail and riding through the forest
  • 1 0
 Im sure if it was illegal he would have not posted his video.
  • 7 0
 Of course it was Kilian Bron. Man is an absolute legend.
  • 2 0
 This should be an olympic event. The coverage needs to be far more substantial, and it would be unreal. I guess finding an appropriate venue would be difficult for each games...
  • 3 0
 As crazy good he is - I must say I enjoy watching the regular joe's videos from mid pack. You get some real good racing.
  • 3 0
 I'd be interested in seeing the POV vid of the last-place rider.
  • 1 0
 My eyes tell me that the course looks super fast and gnarly, but the image stabilization is telling me that it was a gentle paved path the whole way down.
  • 1 0
 It felt so much shorter this year. This years course did look a lot more fun to ride than 2019’s.
  • 1 0
 Redlining the whole time, hitting all the French lines, and still managed to wipe the GoPro throughout the race.
  • 2 0
 Is this the same thing as megavalanche?
  • 1 0
 This is sick, but I really miss the Eurotrash Disco-horns at the start.......what happened?
  • 2 0
 Killian Bron is sick!!
  • 1 0
 That was a bold line choice at 27 mins.
  • 1 0
 Holy mother! When I thought it will end soon, it got nastier. Chapeau!
  • 2 0
 Short cut was nice !
  • 1 0
 That looks so damned fun!
  • 1 0
 They are going crazy fast on the snow. Can they use studded tires?
  • 1 0
 Epic

Post a Comment



