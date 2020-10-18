Video: The Winning Runs from Maribor World Cup #2

[QUOTE author=“Red Bull Bike”]First half of the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup season 2020 is done and dusted. In contrast with round one on Friday, Sunday's round two in Maribor, Slovenia, treated riders with an almost dry track, allowing higher speeds which resulted in tighter margins at the finish line. Nina Hoffmann celebrated her first ever World Cup win in the Women's category. Marine Cabirou, Eleonora Farina, Myriam Nicole & Tracey Hannah completed the podium respectively.Loris Vergier won the race in Men's category with another stellar performance, leaving Maribor with a perfect score of two gold medals. He was followed by his fellow Frenchman Loïc Bruni in second, Matt Walker (GBR) in third, Finn Iles in 4th and Troy Brosnan in 5th. [/QUOTE]