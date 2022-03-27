close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: The Winning Runs from the 2022 Lourdes DH World Cup

Mar 27, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWell, we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the ’22 Downhill MTB season. The holy soils of Lourdes, France delivered spectacular racing, roaring french crowds, unpredictable results and insane tension from start to finish.

In the women’s it was Swiss national Champion Camille Balanche, who held it together and managed to finish first, just 0.6 seconds in front of Myriam Nicole and @Tahnee Seagrave.

In the Men Elite @Finn Ilesseemed to be flying all weekend long, yet it was the French man Amaury Pierron who laid down one hell of a run and finished 0.8 seconds ahead of Finn. @Loic BRUNI went gas to flat, but didn’t manage to cope with the speed of Pierron in the bottom section of the track and finished in 3rd.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
122618 views
Final Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
69829 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
49108 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
47400 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
47188 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
45400 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
38803 views
Spotted: A Dual Crown Orbea at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
36354 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007645
Mobile Version of Website