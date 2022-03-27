Video: The Winning Runs from the 2022 Lourdes DH World Cup





In the Men Elite @Finn Ilesseemed to be flying all weekend long, yet it was the French man Amaury Pierron who laid down one hell of a run and finished 0.8 seconds ahead of Finn. @Loic BRUNI went gas to flat, but didn’t manage to cope with the speed of Pierron in the bottom section of the track and finished in 3rd. Well, we couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the ’22 Downhill MTB season. The holy soils of Lourdes, France delivered spectacular racing, roaring french crowds, unpredictable results and insane tension from start to finish.In the women’s it was Swiss national Champion Camille Balanche, who held it together and managed to finish first, just 0.6 seconds in front of Myriam Nicole and @Tahnee Seagrave.In the Men Elite @Finn Ilesseemed to be flying all weekend long, yet it was the French man Amaury Pierron who laid down one hell of a run and finished 0.8 seconds ahead of Finn. @Loic BRUNI went gas to flat, but didn’t manage to cope with the speed of Pierron in the bottom section of the track and finished in 3rd. — Red Bull Bike