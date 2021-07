Myriam Nicole:

Click through the slides to see the full run

Benoit Coulanges:

The French National Championships is one of the most competitive in the world with a stacked field of World Cup winners. This year the race was hosted in Valberg with a flat out and dusty track that started with a brutal sprint out of the gate. Myriam Nicole and Benoit Coulanges ended the day as the winners in both seeding and finals and they have both posted their full winning runs on social media. Both runs can be watched below: