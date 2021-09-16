Video: The Winning Runs from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021

One could say Vali Höll & Reece Wilson have much in common - they are both former Downhill MTB World Champions, they end most of their races north of the top 10 mark, they both ride Trek bikes... and from today on, they will both be known as the riders who earned their first ever elite world cup wins in Snowshoe, USA.

Results:
Women:
1st. Vali Holl: 3.40.233
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3.44.850
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3.45.928
4th. Myriam Nicole: 3.50.128
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3.50.647
6th. Eleonora Farina: 3.51.944
7th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 3.54.472
8th. Mille Johnset: 3.56.576
9th. Monika Hrastnik: 3.57.902
10th. Kailey Skelton: 4.02.956

Men:
1st. Reece Wilson: 3.10.066
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3.10.098
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3.10.664
4th. Finn Iles: 3.11.355
5th. Mark Wallace: 3.11.398
6th. Dakotah Norton: 3.11.506
7th. Matt Walker: 3.11.806
8th. Charlie Harrison: 3.11.851
9th. Troy Brosnan: 3.12.097
10th. Amaury Pierron: 3.12.316

