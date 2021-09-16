Video: The Winning Runs from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021

Words: Red Bull

One could say Vali Höll & Reece Wilson have much in common - they are both former Downhill MTB World Champions, they end most of their races north of the top 10 mark, they both ride Trek bikes... and from today on, they will both be known as the riders who earned their first ever elite world cup wins in Snowshoe, USA.Results:Women:1st. Vali Holl: 3.40.2332nd. Camille Balanche: 3.44.8503rd. Marine Cabirou: 3.45.9284th. Myriam Nicole: 3.50.1285th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3.50.6476th. Eleonora Farina: 3.51.9447th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 3.54.4728th. Mille Johnset: 3.56.5769th. Monika Hrastnik: 3.57.90210th. Kailey Skelton: 4.02.956Men:1st. Reece Wilson: 3.10.0662nd. Loic Bruni: 3.10.0983rd. Loris Vergier: 3.10.6644th. Finn Iles: 3.11.3555th. Mark Wallace: 3.11.3986th. Dakotah Norton: 3.11.5067th. Matt Walker: 3.11.8068th. Charlie Harrison: 3.11.8519th. Troy Brosnan: 3.12.09710th. Amaury Pierron: 3.12.316