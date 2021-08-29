Pinkbike.com
Video: The Winning Runs From the Val di Sole Downhill World Championships
Aug 29, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Here’s how the Stripes were won.
Note: The videos may be geoblocked in certain countries.
Myriam Nicole
Greg Minnaar
Videos
Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
140914 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
88964 views
How to watch the 2021 Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole
68045 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
64442 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
56999 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
51186 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
46434 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
44642 views
24 Comments
5
1
gcrider
(21 mins ago)
Hey @Redbull.tv
Thanks for your commitment to mtb.
We miss you when you are replaced by uci/sky/bbc
This was the best commentary of a sporting event that I can recall.
Please keep Robb, Tracey, Eliot and Lauren for next year.
Thanks
1
0
PTyliszczak
(11 mins ago)
I tried to do the right thing and paid for shitty flosports but still left the feed to go to redbull on a VPN. That guy sucked. Not to mention listening to him clear his throat and blow his nose on a hot mic from the end of the womens race until they started actually announcing the men. It appears to be similar experiences across the globe where a network other than redbull had the rights. They put zero effort into it.
4
0
sooner518
(44 mins ago)
So, which country is allowed to watch this video? Apparently not here in the US
[Reply]
3
0
oldedge
(36 mins ago)
I never left Seattle, but was in Germany for 4 glorious hours this morning. Should have stayed a bit longer to rewatch these winning runs again
1
0
MuddyBrit
(14 mins ago)
Don't like to pile on like everyone else about the coverage, but it is kinda odd to think this is the World Championships and they weren't even able to get video coverage of the full run. Cutting out ~ 2 minutes of a sub-4 minute run is bonkers.
3
0
Wheeeliemann
(35 mins ago)
Not available in Germany either. Probably only available in the renowned MTB countries North Korea, Iran and Belarus
2
0
Dustfarter
(42 mins ago)
So dumb. It not like it's gonna get shown here in the USA. Just buried forever.
3
0
KSP-PRODUCTIONS
(39 mins ago)
Nice post for the 1% of PB who's allowed to watch the videos
1
0
Charlotroy
(19 mins ago)
more like 0.1%
3
0
ThePM
(34 mins ago)
Not available in OZ either
2
0
finnbuckley
(29 mins ago)
windscribe vpn chrome extension. hong kong server
3
0
kyytaM
(38 mins ago)
GOAT
1
0
rad8
(35 mins ago)
That ends up being a spoiler with no video! Aghhh I didn't want to know without seeing! Now what?
1
0
Andy-FFM
(22 mins ago)
Going to be a 38 next year, so I still have the potential to go one year faster next year, right?
2
1
Charlotroy
(20 mins ago)
so every countries except countries where people do mtb can watch the vids...so lame
1
0
rippermago
(44 mins ago)
Video not available in USA…?
1
0
Thunderbiker
(40 mins ago)
Nor here in NZ. FFS let me see the Mountain biking!!
1
0
minnkona
(22 mins ago)
Dude just put it on YouTube, mens.
1
0
ryguy79
(18 mins ago)
So, can anyone actually watch this?
1
0
rippermago
(43 mins ago)
I need a UK vpn ASAP
1
0
threshold31
(40 mins ago)
Teased
2
6
bookem13
(44 mins ago)
Bullpoop, eat a dyck red bull
3
0
Whipit101
(42 mins ago)
huh?
6
0
Dustfarter
(41 mins ago)
Pretty sure it's the UCI's fault not RB.
