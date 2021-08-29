Video: The Winning Runs From the Val di Sole Downhill World Championships

Aug 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Here’s how the Stripes were won.

Note: The videos may be geoblocked in certain countries.

Myriam Nicole


Greg Minnaar



Posted In:
Videos Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021


24 Comments

  • 5 1
 Hey @Redbull.tv
Thanks for your commitment to mtb.
We miss you when you are replaced by uci/sky/bbc
This was the best commentary of a sporting event that I can recall.
Please keep Robb, Tracey, Eliot and Lauren for next year.
Thanks
  • 1 0
 I tried to do the right thing and paid for shitty flosports but still left the feed to go to redbull on a VPN. That guy sucked. Not to mention listening to him clear his throat and blow his nose on a hot mic from the end of the womens race until they started actually announcing the men. It appears to be similar experiences across the globe where a network other than redbull had the rights. They put zero effort into it.
  • 4 0
 So, which country is allowed to watch this video? Apparently not here in the US
  • 3 0
 I never left Seattle, but was in Germany for 4 glorious hours this morning. Should have stayed a bit longer to rewatch these winning runs again
  • 1 0
 Don't like to pile on like everyone else about the coverage, but it is kinda odd to think this is the World Championships and they weren't even able to get video coverage of the full run. Cutting out ~ 2 minutes of a sub-4 minute run is bonkers.
  • 3 0
 Not available in Germany either. Probably only available in the renowned MTB countries North Korea, Iran and Belarus
  • 2 0
 So dumb. It not like it's gonna get shown here in the USA. Just buried forever.
  • 3 0
 Nice post for the 1% of PB who's allowed to watch the videos
  • 1 0
 more like 0.1%
  • 3 0
 Not available in OZ either
  • 2 0
 windscribe vpn chrome extension. hong kong server
  • 3 0
 GOAT
  • 1 0
 That ends up being a spoiler with no video! Aghhh I didn't want to know without seeing! Now what?
  • 1 0
 Going to be a 38 next year, so I still have the potential to go one year faster next year, right?
  • 2 1
 so every countries except countries where people do mtb can watch the vids...so lame
  • 1 0
 Video not available in USA…?
  • 1 0
 Nor here in NZ. FFS let me see the Mountain biking!!
  • 1 0
 Dude just put it on YouTube, mens.
  • 1 0
 So, can anyone actually watch this?
  • 1 0
 I need a UK vpn ASAP
  • 1 0
 Teased
