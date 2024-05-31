Video: Get to Know Some of the Women Racing the Trans New England Stage Race

The race was one of, if not, the most physically and mentally demanding weeks I’ve ever had on a bike, but also positively exceeded all my expectations. Not only did TNE offer a week of riding the best terrain in New England, I learned it also attracted some of the best riders and humans around. Everyone - the volunteers, riders, and organizers - were nothing short of enthusiastic and encouraging all week and were truly what made the event special. I felt especially welcomed and appreciated as a woman partaking in the event. From being offered the opportunity to drop into stages first, to being allowed the time I needed on transfers, to being welcomed into silly night shenanigans (hello mini bike relay races), to being supported by sponsors (shout out to Wild Rye) who see the importance of getting more women involved in the niche area of mountain biking, I felt truly welcomed at Trans New England. — Tina Dutra