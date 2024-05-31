Video: Get to Know Some of the Women Racing the Trans New England Stage Race

Video by Josh Lawless. Photos by Katie Lozancich, Vinnie Moro, Scott Tribby, Katherine Donnelly, and Brett Protasiewicz.
There's something truly special about big objectives on the bike. You know what we're talking about - something you're anxiously excited about committing to, initially quite confident that you could get it done from your safe haven of months away....but as the date looms closer, you're kept up at night as your brain races over all of the reasons you probably shouldn't do it, all of the things that could go wrong. But your mind and heart are stubborn, and you won't let your fears or insecurities talk down that small, calm voice inside you saying "you can do this". And then, just a little bit louder, the voice reminds you that "this is gonna be fun AF".
Trans New England is an event like this in the purest sense. An event, similar to so many other events out there these days, that is daunting as all hell - but despite any reservations, you know the experience will be something that you will never forget and always cherish. Because that's what Trans New England is all about really: it's about bringing people to incredible places, riding challenging trails, creating beautiful moments, and bringing passionate people together for a week-long, unforgettable experience. And yes, some of them are Zone 5 moments hiking your bike for what feels like the umpteenth time. But that's all part of the magic. Stage wins and podiums are fun and all, but TNE is measured more by the fun you have and the friends you make than any time or ranking will ever show.
But we're getting a bit in the weeds here, you're probably wondering where The Women of TNE come in...well, these badass ladies might be few and far between at TNE, but they are integral to every aspect of this 5-day event. From volunteers and medics to photographers and racers, these women are a core part of the identity of Trans New England. You'll find Amanda racing around the hill rocking a massive smile and a full medical pack on her back; there's Terin, who despite just having a baby 6 months before is somehow keeping the event on the rails, lunch laid out each day, and who knows what else all while still getting her fair share of descents in; Katie Lo is a complete rockstar behind the lens and weathered some good ol' torrential downpours to still get some banger shots of our day at Thunder; Katherine (that's me!) helps out with all things digital and logistics wherever she can, and dons a camera come September to help capture the fun; and then you have the racers themselves - Tina, Jo, Michelle, and Kait - who rally day in and day out as they tackle New England's most demanding singletrack, chasing one another through some epic jank, machine-built berms, and everything in between.
These women bring so much life and love to TNE, and we're all better for it. It only seemed natural to put a spotlight on this small yet mighty crew of bike lovers, both to see the event through their eyes but to also provide inspiration to any other women out there who have ever wondered if a Trans-style bike race was for them.
It's only natural that you'll feel some trepidation, nerves, and insecurities - hell, we all have them - but allow your inner voice to drown out those pesky, needling doubts and let yourself have the time of your life! 2024 Trans New England 2024 will be taking place Septmber 22-27, 2024.
|The race was one of, if not, the most physically and mentally demanding weeks I’ve ever had on a bike, but also positively exceeded all my expectations. Not only did TNE offer a week of riding the best terrain in New England, I learned it also attracted some of the best riders and humans around. Everyone - the volunteers, riders, and organizers - were nothing short of enthusiastic and encouraging all week and were truly what made the event special. I felt especially welcomed and appreciated as a woman partaking in the event. From being offered the opportunity to drop into stages first, to being allowed the time I needed on transfers, to being welcomed into silly night shenanigans (hello mini bike relay races), to being supported by sponsors (shout out to Wild Rye) who see the importance of getting more women involved in the niche area of mountain biking, I felt truly welcomed at Trans New England.—Tina Dutra
