Video: The Working Man's World Series - Episode 3

Mountain biking and this flag have a rich history

This is British Columbia

With all the media over the decades, these photos should feel oddly familiar to us all, much the same as it felt actually being there for the first time

No more than a minute into practice and we were "in it" With views of the iconic Black Tusk

The tracks were technical And I was absolutely loving it

Whistler is the dream, I will be back

As the days grow shorter and the nights colder late in the summer, lights would be a valuable aid to extend those midweek training rides

The final two rounds started off with a week in the foothills of the Spanish Pyrennes

The old village of Ainsa, Spain A Medieval castle protecting the town behind it

As we ventured into the hills, it was clear why this venue made the cut

The prologue sent us through the village streets To be enjoyed by spectators and riders alike

Exposed ridgelines on the gray spines

No shortage of fans to motivate you through the stages

Spain, done and dusted, one more round to go

The final round has arrived and you could not dream up a better venue than Finale Ligure

Every way you look... ...Finale had something to catch your eye

One thing we do not have in the United States are streets like these

This was one of the most heavily debated line choice sections I encountered all season

Another round and another landscape like no other

Rest day done right Look at that water!

A rugged start to stage 2 in Finale

What a year!

This year I wanted to experience something I am normally an audience for. I knew it would not be easy, but all the reasons I choose to race left me with an experience that can only be gained by taking the risk and going for it.

This is the fall...

...and there is no better time to be on a bike in Vermont