close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: The Workshop Challenge with Christina Chappetta & Tom Bradshaw
Mar 15, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Tom and Christina take on a series of unconventional workshop challenges. However, this isn't just fun and games, in fact the stakes have never been higher. The loser will have to clean the winner's bike with Tom's toothbrush.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Christina Chappetta
Tom Bradshaw
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
47010 views
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
41719 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
36663 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
36232 views
Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster
35984 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
35224 views
First Look: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Downcountry Fork
35023 views
First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More
30457 views
28 Comments
Score
Time
54
7
knarrr
(3 hours ago)
duct tape over the goggles is actually a pretty good analogy for pinkbike's current content strategy.
[Reply]
45
16
freestyIAM
(4 hours ago)
So this is Pinkbike now. A tiktok tidepod challenge. SMH
[Reply]
6
8
LenaLuthorMTB
(3 hours ago)
Will I complain that this is not serious content? yes. Will I still watch it? also yes. Do I think we would be complaining had pinkbike not been bought by outside? no.
[Reply]
19
4
Gatoqueso1
(3 hours ago)
So Pinkbike content must not be silly and fun for the sake of being silly and fun? You are right, they should only post serious content! If I crack any sort of smile while watching a Pinkbike Video, then they have failed us all. Another seat dropper review Pinkbike, and you better not make me laugh..
[Reply]
13
7
Tombrad
(3 hours ago)
@freestyIAM
feel free to follow TikTomTidePodsRUS on any platform for all your super serious biking needs.
[Reply]
12
19
freestyIAM
(3 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@Tombrad
: nah I'll just follow vital where they provide real coverage of races and protos and team rumors ( you know, that place where you guys crib all that stuff from) while you guys waste your time making this drivel.
[Reply]
12
4
Gatoqueso1
(2 hours ago)
@freestyIAM
: Then why are you commenting on Pinkbike in the first place? It seems like a waste of your time.... We are silly people riding down grassy hills on funny looking machines that we all spent way too much money on for no other reason than because it’s fun. If you can't find any humor in this video or Mountain Biking in general, then maybe you are taking it too seriously... just food for thought.
[Reply]
4
1
freestyIAM
(1 hours ago)
@Gatoqueso1
: I like silly/funny content as much as the next guy, I just didn't think this was funny. I thought this was stupid. And apparently about 3/4th of pb users agree.
[Reply]
1
1
Gatoqueso1
(1 hours ago)
@freestyIAM
: 3/4th of BP users? I guess? Ha Ha, where did you get those numbers sir?
If you didn't like it, then why comment in the first place? Why waist your time on here anyway? I noticed you post a lot on PB in general, so why if you hate it so much, do you offer up your precious clicks to PB advertisers?
[Reply]
2
0
freestyIAM
(1 hours ago)
@Gatoqueso1
: 34/48
[Reply]
3
0
danstonQ
(1 hours ago)
@freestyIAM
: agreed. These sorts of content are just a kind of childish entertainment. So much LOL, ha ha ha. Applaud!!! The average PB reader will appreciate though... because it is... entertaining.
[Reply]
1
1
Gatoqueso1
(57 mins ago)
@freestyIAM
: If I am understanding you correctly, I don't think that is a large enough sample to really say that 3/4th of PB users hate this/ don't think its funny. What do I know though... I'm a simpleton amused by this drivel. Sooooo.....
[Reply]
16
4
leifgren
(3 hours ago)
After this article was posted, “toothbrush” just started trending in UK google searches as PBers attempt to understand what’s at stake.
[Reply]
7
0
redmountaingoat
(3 hours ago)
Now let s see Pinkers do their comments with a ducktaped keyboard
[Reply]
7
0
SATN-XC
(2 hours ago)
ao;iwe;hyow/'fw/fj oajWEP[f
[Reply]
4
2
Bomadics
(3 hours ago)
No this is good, we all need skills for when you ducktape your goggles (duh to prevent them getting covered with mud) and need to fix our bikes blind, eyes just slow you down!
[Reply]
4
0
bonkmasterflex
(34 mins ago)
Don't care if it's silly. I enjoyed watching! Also, the final PSI guess was pretty nuts.
[Reply]
1
0
Lineofbestfit
(1 hours ago)
Does the color grading on this video look kind of weird to anyone else? The colors look a lot flatter than what I normally associate with their videos.
[Reply]
1
0
Gatoqueso1
(1 hours ago)
Did you have duct tape over the screen?
[Reply]
4
1
gmats
(1 hours ago)
That was so much fun! Entertaining for sure. Thanks! Aloha!
[Reply]
4
0
rickybobby18
(1 hours ago)
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED
[Reply]
2
0
Gatoqueso1
(53 mins ago)
"Why so serious??"
[Reply]
1
0
Cmolway
(29 mins ago)
I got a chuckle at this video which is enough for me. With the current state of the world, not everything needs to "serious content".
[Reply]
2
0
Vudu74
(2 hours ago)
Transition needs to hire you for their acronym team.
[Reply]
3
1
KK11
(39 mins ago)
Oh geeze…she’s back again.
[Reply]
1
0
srsiri23w
(26 mins ago)
Up next: blindfolded wheel build
[Reply]
1
0
CRIMSONMTB
(2 hours ago)
t fun
[Reply]
1
0
Dawgee
(2 hours ago)
drivetrain swap
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008935
Mobile Version of Website
28 Comments
If you didn't like it, then why comment in the first place? Why waist your time on here anyway? I noticed you post a lot on PB in general, so why if you hate it so much, do you offer up your precious clicks to PB advertisers?
Post a Comment