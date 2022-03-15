close
Video: The Workshop Challenge with Christina Chappetta & Tom Bradshaw

Mar 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tom and Christina take on a series of unconventional workshop challenges. However, this isn't just fun and games, in fact the stakes have never been higher. The loser will have to clean the winner's bike with Tom's toothbrush.





Posted In:
Videos Christina Chappetta Tom Bradshaw Sponsored


28 Comments

  • 54 7
 duct tape over the goggles is actually a pretty good analogy for pinkbike's current content strategy.
  • 45 16
 So this is Pinkbike now. A tiktok tidepod challenge. SMH
  • 6 8
 Will I complain that this is not serious content? yes. Will I still watch it? also yes. Do I think we would be complaining had pinkbike not been bought by outside? no.
  • 19 4
 So Pinkbike content must not be silly and fun for the sake of being silly and fun? You are right, they should only post serious content! If I crack any sort of smile while watching a Pinkbike Video, then they have failed us all. Another seat dropper review Pinkbike, and you better not make me laugh..
  • 13 7
 @freestyIAM feel free to follow TikTomTidePodsRUS on any platform for all your super serious biking needs.
  • 12 19
flag freestyIAM (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Tombrad: nah I'll just follow vital where they provide real coverage of races and protos and team rumors ( you know, that place where you guys crib all that stuff from) while you guys waste your time making this drivel.
  • 12 4
 @freestyIAM: Then why are you commenting on Pinkbike in the first place? It seems like a waste of your time.... We are silly people riding down grassy hills on funny looking machines that we all spent way too much money on for no other reason than because it’s fun. If you can't find any humor in this video or Mountain Biking in general, then maybe you are taking it too seriously... just food for thought.
  • 4 1
 @Gatoqueso1: I like silly/funny content as much as the next guy, I just didn't think this was funny. I thought this was stupid. And apparently about 3/4th of pb users agree.
  • 1 1
 @freestyIAM: 3/4th of BP users? I guess? Ha Ha, where did you get those numbers sir?

If you didn't like it, then why comment in the first place? Why waist your time on here anyway? I noticed you post a lot on PB in general, so why if you hate it so much, do you offer up your precious clicks to PB advertisers?
  • 2 0
 @Gatoqueso1: 34/48
  • 3 0
 @freestyIAM: agreed. These sorts of content are just a kind of childish entertainment. So much LOL, ha ha ha. Applaud!!! The average PB reader will appreciate though... because it is... entertaining.
  • 1 1
 @freestyIAM: If I am understanding you correctly, I don't think that is a large enough sample to really say that 3/4th of PB users hate this/ don't think its funny. What do I know though... I'm a simpleton amused by this drivel. Sooooo..... Smile
  • 16 4
 After this article was posted, “toothbrush” just started trending in UK google searches as PBers attempt to understand what’s at stake.
  • 7 0
 Now let s see Pinkers do their comments with a ducktaped keyboard
  • 7 0
 ao;iwe;hyow/'fw/fj oajWEP[f
  • 4 2
 No this is good, we all need skills for when you ducktape your goggles (duh to prevent them getting covered with mud) and need to fix our bikes blind, eyes just slow you down!
  • 4 0
 Don't care if it's silly. I enjoyed watching! Also, the final PSI guess was pretty nuts.
  • 1 0
 Does the color grading on this video look kind of weird to anyone else? The colors look a lot flatter than what I normally associate with their videos.
  • 1 0
 Did you have duct tape over the screen?
  • 4 1
 That was so much fun! Entertaining for sure. Thanks! Aloha!
  • 4 0
 ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED
  • 2 0
 "Why so serious??"
  • 1 0
 I got a chuckle at this video which is enough for me. With the current state of the world, not everything needs to "serious content".
  • 2 0
 Transition needs to hire you for their acronym team.
  • 3 1
 Oh geeze…she’s back again.
  • 1 0
 Up next: blindfolded wheel build
  • 1 0
 t fun
  • 1 0
 drivetrain swap

Post a Comment



