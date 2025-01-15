Video: The World Cup Teams Gearing Up for the Gates Belted Purse





This year sees two new brands run Gates belt-driven bikes.

The two new teams use very different technologies, meaning that they'll be belt-driven bikes made from titanium lugs, both welded and CNC aluminum, as well as carbon.

Riders have been busy testing their new bikes in the off-season.

This episode of The Belted Purse was made in partnership with Gates Carbon Drive.

In downhill racing, the drivetrain can be an afterthought in the context of designing the frame. Of course, racers want the best equipment possible, but the nature of the cassette and derailleur means that race teams' bikes can change from supplier year to year. Belt drives though, belt drives are different.With the lure of not only a superior sprung-to-unsprung mass ratio but also the chance of winning the €100K bounty, more teams and riders than ever before will be using a belt drive in 2025. With fewer teams and racers overall in a reduced field size, the chance of somebody claiming the prize is only getting higher.This year, Gates will partner with Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS-Racing & Intense Factory Racing.