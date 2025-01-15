Video: The World Cup Teams Gearing Up for the Gates Belted Purse

In downhill racing, the drivetrain can be an afterthought in the context of designing the frame. Of course, racers want the best equipment possible, but the nature of the cassette and derailleur means that race teams' bikes can change from supplier year to year. Belt drives though, belt drives are different.
With the lure of not only a superior sprung-to-unsprung mass ratio but also the chance of winning the €100K bounty, more teams and riders than ever before will be using a belt drive in 2025. With fewer teams and racers overall in a reduced field size, the chance of somebody claiming the prize is only getting higher.
This year, Gates will partner with Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS-Racing & Intense Factory Racing.
This year sees two new brands run Gates belt-driven bikes.
The two new teams use very different technologies, meaning that they'll be belt-driven bikes made from titanium lugs, both welded and CNC aluminum, as well as carbon.
Riders have been busy testing their new bikes in the off-season.
My money is on Rachel making a comeback to claim the 100k.
Id love to see Rach win another though finally win one more than ann caro
The gearbox makes sense, sure, but you could just run a pinion with a chain, right?
The longevity of belts isnt really needed in dh and i would imagine the racers want every bit of efficiency, even if they dont pedal a lot...
Your point about efficiency is valid, I wonder if a narrower belt and larger wheel cog to reduce tension would be more efficient, as in RC cars we use tiny belts to deal with crazy amounts of power (1000+ watts) no problem, and they are used for the efficiency.
I'd rather see Pinion offer a "reward" for a WC win, that would be less limiting and would probably lead to wider adoption.
Belts are not all that, pretty much a commuter/city bike thing.
It seems like gearboxes might be getting unfairly compared to traditional drivetrains because the additional 8% inefficiency is being ascribed to the gearbox instead of the belt.
The way to look at it is, no road team has a belt and their coffee budget is bigger than any DH teams budget, their market and market for change is so much bigger too.
Every time I ride that bike the first meters are weird,you can feel the belt springiness in the first pedal strokes at low speed, but it just different,not bad or something I would not get used to. Then the bike is very very sweet to pedal at speed,very quiet and comfortable.
For an urban bike it is fine IMO,maybe with full suspension that feeling is not so noticeable,I never tested a belt drive enduro bike.
I think Gates belts and cogs are made stronger for off road use than those in urban bikes,so maybe there are differences there.
I generally have a history of breaking everything on bikes, including myself, so it's inevitable at some point something will give and I'm curious and completely in the dark about what's it gonna be. But so far the experiment has been exceeding expectations.
People usually don’t have anything to compare against when riding Transmission. If you swapped between Transmission and a 7spd dh setup it might be a pretty noticeable improvement in suspension performance. And while it’s true that things are proportional, it’s only proportional to the weight of wheel system, as sprung mass is sprung mass. The relationship between lowering sprung mass and improving reaction times, and therefore traction, isn’t influenced by the system weight of the bike and rider, atleast not in the case of MTB. I’m not saying the difference of dropping 150g of sprung mass is going to change your life, but there is a difference and at the top level it could be the difference between a winning run and being off the podium with how tight times can be.
Also I think you may need to look more into kinetic energy and change of direction, since G forces involved on an unsprung part exert much stronger impacts with added weight.
Simply picking up identical wheel with a belt cog vs even a DH cassette "feels" different when you first initiate the motion.
I could say how much better it rides too but one just has to try that..
Input variables? Velocity, the frequency of impacts, I really don't think it's worth explaining if you argue that losing weight on something that moves uncontrolled up and down is not beneficial. I ain't got time for covering the basics really.
- just imagine 2 weights connected by a rod;
- Rod with weights is travelling forward and the rear weight connected to the rod hits an obstacle. There's whatever sophisticated shock attached to the rod and whatever
- What's going to have a bigger effect on the vehicle - having more weight on the rear - unsprung part, or the front part that doesn't hit the obstacle?
...also, you think increasing the impact force by adding weight and trying to match the return speed with damping is the same? I really think it's pretty basic.
Now the weight on the frame… that’s what I think is really making belt driven bikes feel smoother. Gearboxes are definitely heavy and the heavier the sprung mass of the bike is, the less gets transferred back to the rider no matter what.
𝐹𝑡 = 𝑚𝑢 ⋅ 𝑔 + 𝑘𝑠 ⋅ 𝑥
𝑔: Gravitational acceleration
𝑥: Input displacement
Lower 𝑚𝑢 reduces variations in 𝐹𝑡, maintaining better tire contact and improving vehicle stability.
The acceleration (𝑎) of the vehicle due to road impacts is inversely proportional to the total mass (𝑚𝑠 + 𝑚𝑢):
𝑎 = 𝐹 / (𝑚𝑠 + 𝑚𝑢)
By transferring weight from the unsprung mass (𝑚𝑢) to the sprung mass (𝑚𝑠), 𝑎 decreases, reducing the impact on the vehicle's velocity.
So yeah, my concern is the impact when the wheel does resume contact with the ground, which simply occurs all the time. I'd argue saving half a kilo on that back wheel has way more of an effect than the infamous highest of pivots.
My question is, why? Gates is a HUGE company. If they succeed (or keep failing) in the bike world it's like a rounding error on their bottom line. What is the point of pursuing the bike market?
It's not just a niche of gearboxes and singlespeeds, here in Germany (and I believe Europe in general), we like our internally geared hubs on commuter style bikes. Belts are starting to have a pretty good marketshare on those now.
Makes me wonder how big a deal it is if it's a chain or a belt. Or is it more about the gearbox, ditching the rear d and cassette, In which case does it matter if it's a chain or a belt?
If you have two cogs with a wall on each side, perhaps what you don't need is the resistive force of the clutch, which adds both sprung resistance and a bit of stiction that weight doesn't. With tall enough cog walls, if you can eliminate the derailleur clutch and tune the belt/chain tensioning device with a minimal spring, you get that much closer to the "chainless" feel. For a chain setup, perhaps you'd go narrow-wide on both front and rear cogs. Maybe this is done already in single speed; I don't know the parts in that universe. It certainly seems like you could go even further with tooth profile, like using hooked teeth, if you never had to worry about the chain making its way up and down a cassette.
If I'm off on this, please share why! I'd love to know more about it.
I know what the chain looks like when you see mid-ride suspension oscillation - how it flails around, and retention is an issue. Is a belt any better? If it is, it could be a big benefit in a sport where suspension movement is much more important than pedaling efficiency.
Something else is going on.
That said, mud is dfifferent everywhere and the Sea to Sky mud is pretty decent for riding bikes
Rachel as an outside bet.
Time will tell