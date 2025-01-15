Powered by Outside

Video: The World Cup Teams Gearing Up for the Gates Belted Purse

Jan 15, 2025
by Pinkbike Originals  


In downhill racing, the drivetrain can be an afterthought in the context of designing the frame. Of course, racers want the best equipment possible, but the nature of the cassette and derailleur means that race teams' bikes can change from supplier year to year. Belt drives though, belt drives are different.

With the lure of not only a superior sprung-to-unsprung mass ratio but also the chance of winning the €100K bounty, more teams and riders than ever before will be using a belt drive in 2025. With fewer teams and racers overall in a reduced field size, the chance of somebody claiming the prize is only getting higher.

This year, Gates will partner with Aon on Gamux frames, Atherton Racing, MS-Racing & Intense Factory Racing.

photo
photo
This year sees two new brands run Gates belt-driven bikes.

photo
photo
The two new teams use very different technologies, meaning that they'll be belt-driven bikes made from titanium lugs, both welded and CNC aluminum, as well as carbon.

photo
photo
Riders have been busy testing their new bikes in the off-season.


This episode of The Belted Purse was made in partnership with Gates Carbon Drive.

photo


182 Comments
  • 756
 My WRX uses a gates belt, could I race it down a World Cup track for the cash purse?
  • 76
 lol but becareful apparently their new timing belt kit has issue. The Chinese bearings and tensioners have high failure rates compared to their old kit. Got an OEM kit on my new IAG 750 for my old Legacy B4 RSK.
  • 883
 Greg...I have nipples. Could you milk me?
  • 100
 @ReformedRoadie: If there is a $100k purse for successful milking, you'll have teams lining up for a chance!
  • 32
 @Ba1rog: Put the AISIN timing kit in my subaru this week, when are they making a bike product line.
  • 21
 @learmiller: Nice, Aisin is one of the best option with OEM
  • 21
 @Ba1rog: I've heard that too, the WRX is relatively new to me and the previous owner put the belt on in 2019 - I think that was before all the issues. Def going Aisin when it comes time.
  • 21
 Thank you all for reminding me to order my AISIN kit. Hoping it doesn't come by this weekend because I'd much rather ride then spend my entire Saturday crouched over in my driveway.
  • 20
 @Ba1rog: I didn’t realize IAG had that sort of reach. I lived down the road from their shop when I had my WRX, I used them as my parts store, I didn’t realize how big they were till years later.
  • 72
 you drive a WRX? my condolences
  • 30
 you are brave running anything besides OEM/Aisin on these cars. Change it ASAP is all I can say, it's due.
  • 10
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: IAG is one of the best brand for EJ forged engines and aftermarket parts for Subarus.
  • 10
 @Ba1rog: Neat. That’s why their flat brimmed caps and vape pens were so nice.
  • 10
 @ReformedRoadie: sure...you can milk a cat...
  • 10
 @Ba1rog: this is why we always used Gates belts with OE pulleys and water pump, plus upgraded timing belt tensioners.
  • 20
 My old Buell Lighting ran a gates belt, all good until a stone got under the pulley and belt.
  • 433
 Awesome! I really want to see the belt drive become mainstream in the long run. Mechanically it just makes sense on a bike imo...
  • 371
 This is double true for e-bikes
  • 2010
 I thought that until I rode one. If you enjoy pedalling, gearboxes are not particularly pleasant to ride.
  • 96
 @notthatslow: This - outside of DH bikes they aren't a nice thing to ride for the majority of people.
  • 191
 @notthatslow: I owned a zerode for two years. I enjoy climbing and rode some several hundred thousands of feet of vert. I very much enjoyed it and would go back if the geometry was updated
  • 41
 @notthatslow: See I'm opposite. I didnt know I wanted one until I rode one. I know want one very much.
  • 31
 @senorbanana: I'm hoping with all the teams that are going to run gearbox and belt this year that we will see this become mainstream. I want my next frames to be gearbox and want options.
  • 10
 Now let's see if reality backs up theory. Excited to see if it works across a season at this competitive level.
  • 365
 So… Gamux, Intense and Atherton.
My money is on Rachel making a comeback to claim the 100k.
  • 80
 Zerode also
  • 30
 How much do you estimate they've spent on r and d and prototyping? Must be Getty Ng close to half of the purse
Id love to see Rach win another though finally win one more than ann caro
  • 21
 @colinb19: Didn't they cancel their DH team this year?
www.pinkbike.com/news/zerode-racing-team-steps-away-from-world-cups-after-one-season.html
  • 50
 @slovenian6474: Only because they were moving to MS Racing www.pinkbike.com/news/ms-racing-riding-zerode-in-2025.html
  • 20
 @slovenian6474: They did but the company is sponsoring the MS team now
  • 20
 @FoxRedLabs: Yah but anytime you can net back 100k development cost into the business off a purse, that is a huge windfall. Its basically gates offering to pay the winning brands R&D cost which is a hugey.
  • 20
 My money wouldn't be on Intense if I had to base it on Breeden's part of this video. I've always been fascinated by people's body language and nonverbal cues. No negative comment toward Joe, but I'm not convinced by what I saw there.
  • 10
 @rrolly: For Intense, I believe their best bet is on the women's side with Mille or Lou (and last year's points would support this). Solid chance too (assuming Vali doesn't take them all)
  • 203
 Gates is really pushing to get these belts into the market. Glad DH can benefit from the money. At this point it's hard to imagine a major brand will adopt a gearbox when they can't sell existing enduro bikes and ebikes are all that's really moving.
  • 492
 E-bikes with MGUs are a great application for belts, but e-enduro racing hasn't turned out to be the halo sports marketing panacea that some in the industry expected. Shocker. Investing in DH, where the benefits of belts are maximized and the drawbacks are minimized, makes some sense to me.
  • 172
 @brianpark: But DH bikes don't sell in volume for most brands, they just showcase a brand on big stage and attract youth into the sport. Still really good for gates to be doing this. Keep spending money Gates!! You are great, i use your belts in my dryer and washing machine! (if their team reads this)
  • 60
 @BermSkid72: Youre right downhill bikes do not sell but like you mentioned, it attracts youth to the sport. I know middle aged people in this sport spend money on the next hot thing like they are young and dumb. But it will all trickledown. Imagine Bruni wins by a landslide on a drivetrain belt. Specialized will market the crap out of the their bikes having the drivetrain.
  • 90
 Plus 90% of DH riders are young, cheap, and broke!
  • 110
 @Bomadics: broke - their bank accounts or their bodies?
  • 412
 @chillrider199: bruni has been winning by a land slide for years. do you see Specialed marketing the crap out any dh rig theyve had? winning is where its at. gimmicks are for the ones that cant win.
  • 241
 @BermSkid72: DH bikes don't sell, DH bikes sell bikes Smile
  • 61
 @Bomadics: oh theres plenty of us old dhers out there, we might not race but go for 2 weeks in morzine whistler etc.
  • 30
 Gearbox and belt has more advantages on a Enduro bike than a DH bike. And it's way better for DH. More mass off the rear end on an Enduro.
  • 20
 @robomatic: Yes
  • 33
 @brianpark: But what's the belt drive gonna mean for the chain lube market?
  • 40
 @RayDolor: Biglube companies are going to take out the leaders of the belt drive push. You didnt hear this from me
  • 23
 @rorybb: on an E enduro, yes, not on a regular enduro bike though where losing 10+% efficiency not worth doing to see a reduction in unsprung mass.
  • 20
 @zyx8910: Their Demo DH bike was the suspension platform that both the Enduro and Kenevo SL were built on, so yes, they are selling bikes based on the DH bike's success...
  • 20
 @brianpark: but what is the advantage of belts in dh? I still dont get it.
The gearbox makes sense, sure, but you could just run a pinion with a chain, right?
The longevity of belts isnt really needed in dh and i would imagine the racers want every bit of efficiency, even if they dont pedal a lot...
  • 31
 @levaca: there isn’t any realistic benefit, especially on a DH bike where longevity is irrelevant - it’s just Gates trying to enter the market in quite a smart way - it really shows how little money is in MTB racing that everyone is chasing the 100k
  • 20
 @levaca: Where you don't need a pedal platform (DH), just bump sucking ability the gains are, changing gear without pedaling, no dangling mech by the rear wheel through rock gardens, a wider wheel flange spacing allowing narrower back ends/stronger-lighter wheels.
Your point about efficiency is valid, I wonder if a narrower belt and larger wheel cog to reduce tension would be more efficient, as in RC cars we use tiny belts to deal with crazy amounts of power (1000+ watts) no problem, and they are used for the efficiency.
  • 10
 @levaca: You cant but its the belt people putting the money up so use the belt. Its not as if pedalling performance matters on a DH bike
  • 10
 Chiming in with a lot of the other people here on this thread. Gearbox seems like a step forward, belt seems like a step back compared to a chain, even if that step back is minor in the DH world.
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: You mean less than 5% if the chain is perfectly clean and in a straight line. How much do you think your drivetrain loss is compared to rolling resistance, aerodynamic drag.. The drag thing is the most overblown thing in bikes I've heard of. How comes everyone isn't complaining about the drag a high pivot with a roller adds? I found that actually noticeable unlike any drag from the gearbox.
  • 10
 @levaca: Why do you think the belt is less efficient? There's much less friction than a chain with moving parts. I'm too lazy to double check myself before posting on here of course, but if I'm not mistaken, at any meaningful power input the belt should actually be more efficient. It's the gearbox where this while drag drama comes from.
  • 204
 Who cares about the belt!? The performance gains are because of the gearbox, which still needs a lot of refinement. So glad frame companies are starting to embrace it, that Atherton is making me drool. The belt on my Zerode requires heavy stainless sprockets, I have to take apart suspension linkages to remove it, it squeaks like crazy in dusty conditions, and does not feel snappy under power. If Gates leading the publicity side is what it takes for gearboxes to be adopted, then so be it!
  • 30
 Which Zerode do you ride?
  • 62
 Yup, and they can pop off with sticky mud, which is why I switched to a chain.

I'd rather see Pinion offer a "reward" for a WC win, that would be less limiting and would probably lead to wider adoption.

Belts are not all that, pretty much a commuter/city bike thing.
  • 71
 agreed! screw the squeaky stretchy belt. chain driven gearbox is a winner winner!
  • 10
 Yep, I was thinking the exact same thing. Aren't belts heavier than chains? Also, if I'm on trail, I can easily fix a broken chain with a master link. Not so much with a belt, even if absolute failure is less likely.
  • 30
 @robomatic: not to mention you cant have a solid rear triangle... gotta get that 1pc thing on there somehow haha,
  • 30
 That's why we all carry masterbelts in our back pocket. BTW, don't say that word really fast a bunch of times like I just did..
  • 40
 @sanchofula: gates is a far bigger company then pinion reason being. Their belts are used in industries all around the world.
  • 30
 I live in dusty conditions and I keep my belt clean and coated with some belt dressing to keep the noise down from dust. Still would not go to a chain. My Katipo weighs less than some of my friends derailleur bikes. I really want to ride the smart shift system to see how the shifting under load feels. I ditched my gripshift for the cinq setup and use 2 Funn dropper post levers (one on each side) for my shifters. Way better than the gripshift.
  • 10
 @road-n-dirt: I have a friend that went from a chain to belt on his zeroed due to noise, lack of maintenance, and better tensioner design. I don't think he has any desire to go back. We also don't ride in the deep caking mud to often. Even when its wet we are all rock root and dust here.
  • 20
 @cougar797: I have mostly ridden mine in the mud so far, and haven't had a single issue yet. And conditions on some rides were definitely bad enough that my friends on more crude (I mean derailleur afflicted) bikes had to stop and clean their drivetrains to keep moving.
  • 10
 @MrDuck: haha I just dont ride in that weather. We have enough dry I can wait.
  • 170
 So it's a case of spend a million to win 100k?
  • 30
 My thoughts as well.
  • 80
 welcome to racing
  • 61
 Why not? Teams spend millions a year to finish 8th in the WC overall.
  • 10
 make money machine go brrrrr
  • 20
 @flaflow: There's an old joke, and it applies to ANY form of racing, cars, bikes, boats, horses, etc......

Q) You know how to become a MILLIONAIRE racing??

A) Start out a BILLIONAIRE !!
  • 112
 I was about to jump on belt drives until I came across multiple anecdotes about belts being significantly less efficient than chains. One dude found that his climbing time was 7% slower with a gearbox but 15% slower with a belted gearbox. Is it true that belts stretch during pedalling and reduce efficiency?

It seems like gearboxes might be getting unfairly compared to traditional drivetrains because the additional 8% inefficiency is being ascribed to the gearbox instead of the belt.
  • 382
 Not much climbing on a WC DH track
  • 30
 I was responding to 1:41 of the video where Chris Sugai mentions how MTB hasn't adopted belt drive widely
  • 92
 Efficiency is everything. Even in DH, imagine putting out 1500W peak but your now really transfering1275W to the rear wheel. If a sport if fractions of a second and those 1 or 2 pedal strokes carrying down a whole section that's the potential for a lot of lost places!
  • 60
 Couldn't find the reference, but I remember reading that belts do better as power goes up (chains eat a % of power, belts have a more fixed loss). At 450W (IIRC) chain and belt were about even. This was considering belts for track racing and given the high powers on the velodrome, they thought it was a good idea.
  • 23
 @R26: Wow, I did not know belt efficiency loss was fixed. Very cool! Although, ChatGPT says that even at 500W, the chain system only experiences 3% loss whereas the belt is 7.5%
  • 50
 @skimgosu: Wait till you start factoring in dirt on the drivetrain and loss of lube on your chain, the inefficiency of a chain drive system starts going up quickly... but yes, a properly lubed ,clean chain that is straight aligned is more efficient for sure.
  • 40
 @R26: I recall the same thing, Its in a paper sponsored by a belt company.
The way to look at it is, no road team has a belt and their coffee budget is bigger than any DH teams budget, their market and market for change is so much bigger too.
  • 40
 @SonofBovril: I've heard that argument many times. My question to that is: do belts not experience any inefficiency from contaminants? Apparently belts tend to derail in certain muddy conditions, which makes me think that less than ideal contact of the belt to sprockets may also lead to higher fixed losses.
  • 80
 @skimgosu: ChatGPT doesn’t know facts. It just predicts what the next word in a sentence will sound natural.
  • 11
 @betsie: Road racing is steeped in tradition and fixated on things like sock height, espresso stops, and chamois thickness. The WT peloton do not represent the cutting edge of cycling tech. It took seasons to widely adopt dick brakes. Aside from a lousy governing body, very little is shared between road and mtb. Belts have been used more broadly on commuter steeds and for good reason, they require minimal service.
  • 30
 @karter29: Fair point, but at the same time, there will always be a subset of desperate innovators in any group. I would hazard a guess that all sorts of experimentation are being attempted behind the scenes. And we must recognize that belts offer minimal service in commuter riding conditions, which are different to mountain bike riding conditions.
  • 11
 @SonofBovril: True but let’s be honest. How much pedalling is there on a WCDH track once you’ve sprinted out of the start gate with your spotless chain
  • 10
 A good friend owns a Schindelhauer Gustav urban bike (one of the most beautiful bikes out there in the market) with Shimano Alfine and Gates belt drive.
Every time I ride that bike the first meters are weird,you can feel the belt springiness in the first pedal strokes at low speed, but it just different,not bad or something I would not get used to. Then the bike is very very sweet to pedal at speed,very quiet and comfortable.
For an urban bike it is fine IMO,maybe with full suspension that feeling is not so noticeable,I never tested a belt drive enduro bike.
I think Gates belts and cogs are made stronger for off road use than those in urban bikes,so maybe there are differences there.
New classic edition of the Gustav: schindelhauerbikes.com/en/bikes/gustav-classic-edition
  • 10
 @skimgosu: To me the belt has been a godsend in the Squamish & Whistler mud.
I generally have a history of breaking everything on bikes, including myself, so it's inevitable at some point something will give and I'm curious and completely in the dark about what's it gonna be. But so far the experiment has been exceeding expectations.
  • 110
 Cool to see the Atherton bike running North Shore Billet cranks!
  • 60
 NSB FTW! Love my gearbox crank arms from them
  • 85
 I generally like the idea, BUT I seriously doubt that the type of drivetrain will make a huge difference in winning or losing a DH race. History shows that you don't really have to pedal to win... (Aaron Gwin in Leogang). Ultimately it's all about traction.
  • 110
 What's the win rate for not pedaling on track?
  • 573
 @haen: currently higher than the win rate for running a belt drive…
  • 71
 @haen: If we take into account on how many tracks riders pedal only at the start and finish, then the rate is quite high. I see the point of reducing the unsprung mass with a gearbox bike, though.
  • 62
 @phatcapone: I'm all for reducing unsprung mass but there's no denying that you need to pedal to win with current course setups.
  • 70
 you are forgetting that type of drivetrain can vastly affect suspension performance
  • 10
 @haen: Obviously "not having to pedal" is a bit of an exaggeration. The point still is: Drivetrain seems unlikely to be a deciding factor in DH and winning with no chain helps illustrate that point. Realistically, as long as it somehow transfers power from pedals to the wheel, it is good enough.
  • 20
 @haen: what’s the win rate for not shifting on track?
  • 10
 @dreamlink87: No clue. I'm all for a gearbox or single speed. Whatever gives you the best performance.
  • 40
 @finnspin: I think you're missing the point here. The gearbox/belt compromises pedalling performance (additional drag) but improves suspension performance and traction. A gearbox/belt system may make sense for DH applications exactly because drivetrain efficiency is not the deciding factor in DH, traction and bike balance are.
  • 15
 @JazyFyzle: does it increase traction though? People like to say that it does, but I don’t think there’s any concrete evidence that it actually does. It’s not like the weight of a dh cassette and derailleur is that crazy.
  • 51
 @taquitos: it’s a bold claim to say there’s no evidence behind it increasing traction. A dh cassette and derailleur might not be heavy, but it’s heavier than just a single speed sprocket. This means the wheel can react faster in both compression and rebound (according to the equation f=ma), which means it can maintain contact better with the ground, which increases traction. On top of that you don’t have a derailleur oscillating around at your rear axle, which can further improve response times and therefore traction.
  • 15
 @norcorider-13: it’s not a bold claim because no one has any data on it. The most that can be definitely said is that it’s different. The total weight of a dh derailleur and cassette is less than the weight of a single transmission derailleur. I think that says more about how truly overweight transmission is, but the same time you don’t really see people complaining about transmission making their suspension behave worse. In terms of the wheels ability to respond to impacts, it’s usually more of a proportional thing than just the absolute mass of the wheel. That dh derailleur and cassette is extremely little weight relative to rider and frame.
  • 21
 @taquitos: it is a bold claim to say no one in the entire industry has any data looking at the effects of decreasing sprung mass, because it’s just not true. Rumour has it that Gamux themselves have a full test rig where they can mount and bike and test various parameters such as wheel velocities and accelerations. I’m sure various suspension brands and tuners have data around this too. And even if you couldn’t test it, basic physics shows it to be true.

People usually don’t have anything to compare against when riding Transmission. If you swapped between Transmission and a 7spd dh setup it might be a pretty noticeable improvement in suspension performance. And while it’s true that things are proportional, it’s only proportional to the weight of wheel system, as sprung mass is sprung mass. The relationship between lowering sprung mass and improving reaction times, and therefore traction, isn’t influenced by the system weight of the bike and rider, atleast not in the case of MTB. I’m not saying the difference of dropping 150g of sprung mass is going to change your life, but there is a difference and at the top level it could be the difference between a winning run and being off the podium with how tight times can be.
  • 12
 @norcorider-13: a claim is saying that it is faster with inconclusive data at best. A statement is saying there is inconclusive data. Similarly someone could say a belt/gearbox will be slower because it’s less efficient. I don’t see anything definitively showing it’s slower.
  • 22
 @norcorider-13: in regards to response times, in compression it does not matter what the weight is unless you’re worried about how much the tire compresses. The force is reacted by the ground and I doubt the earth is going to move. The rider and frame are still suspended by the same spring and damper. The only way you’d get notable different shock speeds in compression is if the ground started moving with the impact. On rebound as the sprung mass gets heavier, the max rebound speed acceleration approaches 1g. It’s really rebound where it matters, but people are not struggling to have faster rebound.
  • 30
 @taquitos: the extra weight of the cassette and derailleur are a factor when you try and move it in opposing directions thousands of times at millisecond speeds...
  • 12
 @SonofBovril: again, the earth is able to provide practically infinite force to move the wheel. It will move as fast as it needs to in compression no matter what. People also aren’t complaining of the sensation of not being able to get fast enough rebound or feeling like the wheel makes them rebound up as opposed to the wheel rebound down when the wheel goes into the air. The wheel can still move back and forth so fast that data acquisition sampling at 1000 Hz can miss things. Considering all that, the benefits of removing 400g from the rear axle is getting blown out of proportion a little bit.
  • 10
 @taquitos: Actually, I don't ride Fox because most of their product doesn't allow me to run fast enough rebound.
Also I think you may need to look more into kinetic energy and change of direction, since G forces involved on an unsprung part exert much stronger impacts with added weight.
Simply picking up identical wheel with a belt cog vs even a DH cassette "feels" different when you first initiate the motion.
I could say how much better it rides too but one just has to try that..
  • 10
 @MrDuck: yeah so rebound is the only time change in direction matters because that’s the only instance where your weight reacts the force to accelerate the wheel. At sag a 500 lb spring on a dh bike can accelerate the wheel downward at 25 Gs if you get rid of damping. That’s really fast.
  • 10
 @taquitos: Yeah so what, you're gonna tune your rebound around the few milliseconds so it accelerates faster, and compromise the rest of the rebound stroke? There's way more input variables and there's no point trying to go in depth here, so might as well sum it up - shifting weight to the part you're trying to stabilize from the part that hits the ground violently is good for ya. Trust me bruh I'm on the internet.
  • 10
 @MrDuck: what are those other input variables then? It’s really a pretty simple problem with limited scenarios where the mere 400 g that is derailleur and cassette actually matter. Everyone is talking like it’s inherently faster but that is yet to be seen. On the flip side decreased efficiency hinders putting power down.
  • 11
 @taquitos: That efficiency "issue" is the most exaggerated claim in MTB I've seen. It's no worse than adding a high pivot pulley, yet everyone is so into those which bring way more questionable benefit.
Input variables? Velocity, the frequency of impacts, I really don't think it's worth explaining if you argue that losing weight on something that moves uncontrolled up and down is not beneficial. I ain't got time for covering the basics really.
  • 11
 @MrDuck: it’s not worth explaining because you don’t really understand them. Damping force is speed dependent. If you need to slow down double the mass at the same rate it’s literally as simple as doubling the damping ratio. F=v*b, a=F/m=(v*b)/m. If you compare m1 and m2 where m2=2*m1 you can get the 2 to cancel out by making b2=2*b1. Whether or not a wheel can track over a given frequency is entirely dependent on max acceleration and wheel velocity. Saying removing the derailleur and cassette is beneficial is on the same level as saying the added drag from an idler is detrimental. It’s just not that big of a deal but one had a hype train going for no reason.
  • 10
 @taquitos: You're completely ignoring the effects changing the rebound settings will have on the rider's input, which is not a simple constant. You can't just add a kilo to the rear wheel, increase the rebound and expect it to feel the same, do you? If I could draw here..:

- just imagine 2 weights connected by a rod;

- Rod with weights is travelling forward and the rear weight connected to the rod hits an obstacle. There's whatever sophisticated shock attached to the rod and whatever

- What's going to have a bigger effect on the vehicle - having more weight on the rear - unsprung part, or the front part that doesn't hit the obstacle?

...also, you think increasing the impact force by adding weight and trying to match the return speed with damping is the same? I really think it's pretty basic.
  • 10
 @MrDuck: the problem with that analogy is that the rear wheel isn’t just flying through space. It’s on the ground. You are only going to feel the reaction force from the wheel getting decelerated due to rebound damping when the wheel leaves the ground, which requires max velocity and/or acceleration to not be high enough. Or it’s a jump but then it doesn’t matter.

Now the weight on the frame… that’s what I think is really making belt driven bikes feel smoother. Gearboxes are definitely heavy and the heavier the sprung mass of the bike is, the less gets transferred back to the rider no matter what.
  • 10
 The force (𝐹𝑡) between the tire and the ground is affected by the unsprung mass and road irregularities:

𝐹𝑡 = 𝑚𝑢 ⋅ 𝑔 + 𝑘𝑠 ⋅ 𝑥
𝑔: Gravitational acceleration
𝑥: Input displacement
Lower 𝑚𝑢 reduces variations in 𝐹𝑡, maintaining better tire contact and improving vehicle stability.

The acceleration (𝑎) of the vehicle due to road impacts is inversely proportional to the total mass (𝑚𝑠 + 𝑚𝑢):

𝑎 = 𝐹 / (𝑚𝑠 + 𝑚𝑢)

By transferring weight from the unsprung mass (𝑚𝑢) to the sprung mass (𝑚𝑠), 𝑎 decreases, reducing the impact on the vehicle's velocity.
  • 10
 @taquitos: Oh I'm not sure what type of terrain do you ride, but the wheel at these World Cups mentioned here leaves the ground many times nearly every second of a run. Same applies to my medioCORE riding I'd say, and that's when I believe the weight matters.
So yeah, my concern is the impact when the wheel does resume contact with the ground, which simply occurs all the time. I'd argue saving half a kilo on that back wheel has way more of an effect than the infamous highest of pivots.
  • 10
 @MrDuck: you can’t just sum sprung and unsprung mass and use they to calculate acceleration. That massively over simplifies things. In the mu*g+k*x example as you’ve written it out increasing mu decreases variability in force. M*g is a constant and the larger that constant is then the smaller k*x is proportionally. As mu approaches infinity in that equation, Ft approaches mu*g. Again with the simplified f/(ms+mu) equation, if you remove a fixed amount of mass from mu and add it to ms, the sum of mu and ms remains the same so f/(ms+mu) remains the same. You can’t trust chat gpt for this stuff.
  • 10
 @taquitos: Yeah well I'm too lazy to explain it myself. Also I definitely broke the formula copying it I guess..as indeed it makes no sense as you say. But I both have experience in comparing the setups, and it still is basic logic in my understanding, so I really won't go into details. But making an object heavy and damping it will simply not make it work as good as making it lighter and less damped, since the object is constantly exposed to impacts and if you add weight and keep speed, you increase impact force etc etc, it really is very basic and I am too lazy to look for words to explain it, sorry. In summary, the impact force is all that matters, and to reduce the impact force without compromising suspension performance, you reduce the weight. Simple AF
  • 50
 Could not be more excited for this, have been riding a Zerode Taniwha for the last 2.5 years and the system has been flawless.
  • 41
 Gates has been pushing this for what, the last 15 years? Initially it was supposed to be for cool singlespeeders but singlespeeds aren't cool anymore so now they've latched onto trying to get people to use them on bikes with gearboxes, another tiny niche.

My question is, why? Gates is a HUGE company. If they succeed (or keep failing) in the bike world it's like a rounding error on their bottom line. What is the point of pursuing the bike market?
  • 30
 Marketing... Apparently Kawasaki started making motorbikes to get the name out there more. That one went well. That, or they are looking at 'chain sale numbers' and if they got all of that market, they'd be rolling in it. Obviously, that is delusional.
  • 40
 Because doing fun stuff is fun
  • 10
 @Dangerous-daveo: I didn't know that about Kawasaki. Yamaha started making motorbikes to sell more clarinets. That's why the Yamaha symbol is three tuning forks. When Rossi moved to Yamaha they wanted to change his nickname from The Doctor to The Conductor.

I kid, I kid (except the tuning forks is true).
  • 10
 I feel the bike market is still a pretty good place to be for big component suppliers, profit margins must be pretty good judging by the profits shimano is making. (Also see manufacturers like Bosch, Yamaha, Mahle on the e-bike motor side, all of those are big corporations seeing some merit in investing a bit into the bike industry). 100k is play money for a big company, they can just throw that in there as a marketing attempt.

It's not just a niche of gearboxes and singlespeeds, here in Germany (and I believe Europe in general), we like our internally geared hubs on commuter style bikes. Belts are starting to have a pretty good marketshare on those now.
  • 30
 Isn't this the sport where the guy won a world cup when he snapped his snapped in the first 5 feet?

Makes me wonder how big a deal it is if it's a chain or a belt. Or is it more about the gearbox, ditching the rear d and cassette, In which case does it matter if it's a chain or a belt?
  • 50
 What happens if a man and a woman win on a belt on the same day? 100k each?
  • 120
 I guess as it's for the "first win " the woman would win it as they come down the hill first
  • 20
 If this was said in the video I guess I missed it: I'd be surprised if weight was the most important force on unsprung mass. Even if you save a few hundred grams, I'd think that another force resistive to movement would be more important. And this force has nothing to do with belt drives or gearboxes; it's connected to the extra security you can create when you only have a single front and rear cog.

If you have two cogs with a wall on each side, perhaps what you don't need is the resistive force of the clutch, which adds both sprung resistance and a bit of stiction that weight doesn't. With tall enough cog walls, if you can eliminate the derailleur clutch and tune the belt/chain tensioning device with a minimal spring, you get that much closer to the "chainless" feel. For a chain setup, perhaps you'd go narrow-wide on both front and rear cogs. Maybe this is done already in single speed; I don't know the parts in that universe. It certainly seems like you could go even further with tooth profile, like using hooked teeth, if you never had to worry about the chain making its way up and down a cassette.

If I'm off on this, please share why! I'd love to know more about it.

I know what the chain looks like when you see mid-ride suspension oscillation - how it flails around, and retention is an issue. Is a belt any better? If it is, it could be a big benefit in a sport where suspension movement is much more important than pedaling efficiency.
  • 10
 Why this video is trying to portray these bike brands like they are some kind of pioneers for using the pinon belt system is ridiculous. Pinion and gates have had belt drives for at least 8 years now. People have been calling for it forever. The benefits have always been obvious. And there are bikes like Zerode that have been implementing it for some time now.
  • 11
 It would seem that the obvious place for the gearbox is eeb. Problem is, as seen in the best iteration so far, the Nicolai, it ends up weighing 60 lbs. For me and maybe many riders this is too much for fun. Eebs already have a high concentration of weight low/center which to some extent obviates the gains of the GB. I'm a little surprised someone isn't pushing the idea of two speed hubs in combination with a smaller cassette, stiffer, smaller, mech. For me in most of my riding on fun trails I'm sure I could happily ride in the easier of the two hub gears most of the time. Now that I think about it I wish I had this on my Nomad. This with better control of the chain flap and I think you could match or exceed the gains of a GB, all things considered. DH may be the best, perhaps only place where it excels, at least with the current tech.
  • 20
 If there is an industry move toward gearbox bikes then visually everything will look like an eMTB. Race DH gearbox bikes on Sunday and sell gearbox eMTB on Monday.
  • 33
 There won't be an industry move to gearbox bikes until Shimano or SRAM present one to the market, until then its a niche within a niche, e.g. DH WC race bikes. As they are rather inefficient, I cant see gearbox bikes breaking into the mainstream at any point in the near future.
  • 20
 If some body wins this, better not be a fucking insurance claim making every ones premiums go up... Better have that 100k waiting
  • 20
 This is all about demonstrating belt drive for future ebike applications. Expect to see more pinion/other ebike belt drive gearbox bikes in a couple of years time.
  • 30
 I don’t need many things, but I need this…
  • 20
 the only bike I'm missing is a short travel fs, small wheel, play bike. what ever happened to slope bikes?
  • 10
 I miss my 4" travel slope bikes, a ton of fun. There is something brewing in Colorado though...https://www.pinkbike.com/photo/27689444/ No gates drive though.
  • 23
 Something is not adding up to me. No way does it cost less than 100k in r&d, times, and a fleet of bikes for a team to do this and come up green...assuming they actually succeed...which only 1 will.

Something else is going on.
  • 30
 Dan Brown's comment reveals - what we already intuitively know: they are (all) being supported by industry... ie. there's the prize that we all know about, and then Gates is supporting the R&D for those (four) teams as well - just the same as SRAM / Shimano would support (ie sponsor) teams to use their group sets too.
  • 12
 I’d be curious how this drive system would fair in heavy thick muddy conditions. Your chain and sprocket can, to a degree, push mud out of the way at the point of mesh, but it looks like any mud or shale splinter that gets in there would just jam the system up.
  • 10
 Look up "Gates Centertrack". It pushes mud out pretty well, keeps cleaner than any chain system I've had.
That said, mud is dfifferent everywhere and the Sea to Sky mud is pretty decent for riding bikes
  • 10
 Avaliable to all teams not signed up with Shimano or SRAM. It would be really telling if a team switched from on of the 2 big S’s to use this.
  • 20
 Putting a pre-roll on a video that auto plays should be a crime. The auto-playing videos have to stop.
  • 20
 I love this. They should have had the 100k idea 10 years ago.
  • 80
 Which if my calculations would have been worth just over 100 bazillion dollars in today's money.
  • 30
 So many sick bikes!
  • 10
 This genuinely made me plan to buy a Gates belt drive. Well done marketing.
  • 20
 Who’s gonna get the 100k? Charlie Hatton?
  • 30
 Charlie or Reece, but it feels Reece is more capable so I’d go with him.

Rachel as an outside bet.
  • 20
 This seems like a good time to start my dh career.
  • 21
 I hope they used a belts and braces philosophy when designing these bikes.
  • 10
 Is this similar to a boots and braces philosophy?
  • 10
 For the record, this was not in reference to the racist band
  • 30
 @panthermodern: We know there are tons of proper skins who aren't boneheads. ...Laced up boots and corduroys .......
  • 22
 if they really want to blow the market wide open they should be offering this in XCO
  • 13
 Efficiency is very poor compared to a chain, add in a gearbox and it gets even worse - I bet a podium rider would struggle to be within minutes of their time on a chain / derailleur bike.
  • 10
 @justanotherusername: absolutely, that's the point, exactly why they should do it
  • 10
 @GumptionZA: Do shit at race, got ya.
  • 10
 It’s the Niner guy trying to sell us something again
  • 10
 Last time hecdold us 29" and everybody is on 29" on xc...
Time will tell
  • 10
 Atherton please shutttup and take my money!!!!!
  • 10
 quite ok. Let them experiment for us.
  • 11
 would a gates beach cruiser 100k downhill purse be more interesting ?
  • 10
 the future is now
  • 12
 Imagine a world where it cost only 100k to R&D an entire bike frame, team and riders around a belt drive gearbox.
  • 22
 If coasting is your thing, a belt and gearbox might work.
  • 25
 Not sure I understand the need move DH bikes to belt/gearbox drivetrains when they're actually being pedaled what... 10% of the time. Am I missing something?
  • 24
 You are not.
  • 14
 Be better off running single speed
  • 11
 Single speed belt drive bikes are super cool in my humble opinion. I talked to a cat on what looked like rigid slope/bigger DJ rig by Spot that looked so clean. He had a bunch of medals, too...a real beast. It was at the Sea Otter where you don't need suspension if you are a shreddahhhh
