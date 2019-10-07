Video: The World's Best MTB Birthday Party

Cas asked for a shovel for his birthday, forget video games and sitting around. The PNW corridor has something in the water and soil that seems to grow groms wherever you look. After a trip to Lowes to pick out the perfect weapon, all we needed was place to dig some jumps with friends. Dad lost his mind and we cranked it up a notch. Friends Chris and Katrina volunteered their awesome Whatcom spread, including woods for digging, pool, goats, and BBQ deck. We rented a digger, & 40 friends showed up for digging, BBQ, riding and goat feeding good time. Starting from scratch, we wound up with a nice little track by the time the BBQ started!
When WMBC held the annual Shoot the Trails contest, we threw this edit into the mix - hope you enjoy!
Photos and Video by Rory Savatgy - Editing by Dave-O. Music by The Pogues.
