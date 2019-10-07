Video: The World's Best MTB Birthday Party

NW Cup Shredder Grahame Shepherd testing out his creation

William putting the dirt right where Josh from Transition Bikes needs it

NW Cup Shredders Grahame and His brother Griffen tamping down the goods

Russel heaping up wit the machine started

Goats Flip and Elvis took care of all the leftovers keeping the party nice and green

Clare sends big jumps, helps little kids, feeds goats and is the award winner of best neighbor in the world!

Cas asked for a shovel for his birthday, forget video games and sitting around. The PNW corridor has something in the water and soil that seems to grow groms wherever you look. After a trip to Lowes to pick out the perfect weapon, all we needed was place to dig some jumps with friends. Dad lost his mind and we cranked it up a notch. Friends Chris and Katrina volunteered their awesome Whatcom spread, including woods for digging, pool, goats, and BBQ deck. We rented a digger, & 40 friends showed up for digging, BBQ, riding and goat feeding good time. Starting from scratch, we wound up with a nice little track by the time the BBQ started!When WMBC held the annual Shoot the Trails contest, we threw this edit into the mix - hope you enjoy!Photos and Video by Rory Savatgy - Editing by Dave-O. Music by The Pogues.