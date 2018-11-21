VIDEOS

Video: The World's Biggest Public Jumps? Dreamline MTB Track, New Zealand

Nov 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

'Dream Track' in Queenstown has some of the biggest public jumps in the world.

Originally built for New World Disorder 5, the jump line cost $5000 to build and anyone can come and ride them. Fully sanctioned, official and some hits are 50 foot in distance. Crazy. New Zealand freerider Connor Macfarlane takes us on a tour down the line, tells us the history and hits some big hucks.

Do you think there are bigger public jumps out there? Let us know in the comments.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Amazing!!

