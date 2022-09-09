Video: The World's Tiniest 5010 Dream Build

|'How did you make that bike?' is an often asked question. So here's a calming 2 minutes and 12 seconds of Handy MacAskill building up his latest Santa Cruz 5010 that explains how we did this.— Santa Cruz Bicycles
Director / Editor: Jonny Ashworth
Creative Director: Andy Ashworth
Producer: Lisa Annette
Exec Producers: Seb Kemp & Will Ockleton
Cinematographers: Dominic Simmons, Miles Trotter & Matthew Martin
Stills Photographer: Fred Murray
Behind The Scenes: Alfie Marsh
Production Coordinator: Harry Bryce
Model Bike + Props: Callum Parke
Model Bike Painter: James Cochrane
Stunt hand: Jonny Ashworth
Online Editor / Grade: Gav Livingstone
Additional Editing: Marco Di Gioia
Audio Design + Mix: Will Berridge
Edit Asst.: Belinda Humphries
Post Production Manager: Jamie Dunn
Production Agency: Cut Media
