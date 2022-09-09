Video: The World's Tiniest 5010 Dream Build

Sep 9, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

bigquotes'How did you make that bike?' is an often asked question. So here's a calming 2 minutes and 12 seconds of Handy MacAskill building up his latest Santa Cruz 5010 that explains how we did this. Santa Cruz Bicycles







Director / Editor: Jonny Ashworth
Creative Director: Andy Ashworth
Producer: Lisa Annette
Exec Producers: Seb Kemp & Will Ockleton
Cinematographers: Dominic Simmons, Miles Trotter & Matthew Martin
Stills Photographer: Fred Murray
Behind The Scenes: Alfie Marsh
Production Coordinator: Harry Bryce
Model Bike + Props: Callum Parke
Model Bike Painter: James Cochrane
Stunt hand: Jonny Ashworth
Online Editor / Grade: Gav Livingstone
Additional Editing: Marco Di Gioia
Audio Design + Mix: Will Berridge
Edit Asst.: Belinda Humphries
Post Production Manager: Jamie Dunn
Production Agency: Cut Media

38 Comments

  • 45 0
 What is this, a bike for ants?
  • 4 0
 And it only turns right. haha
  • 7 0
 This bike needs to be....AT LEAST 3 times bigger!
  • 4 0
 I think I got the black lung pop...
  • 1 0
 @justinhu23: I wonder if that would be big enough for Danny’s balls?
  • 29 0
 Probably still costs at least $5k
(awesome though)
  • 4 2
 No, spending money on this is why your basic SC costs $5K
  • 2 0
 Frameset, yes
  • 6 1
 What a gem of a video! Thank you SC!

Won’t buy any of your bikes though. ; )
  • 3 0
 The coffee sip with the liquid level going down was fantastic, as where the real assemply sounds.
  • 1 0
 Someone has way more free time than I do. It also vaguely reminds me of a nightmare where I'm trying to build something but my hands are too big and everything I touch bends, strips, and crumbles. Nicely done though.
  • 3 0
 Finally ! A Santa Cruz I can afford !
  • 2 0
 It sucks they only released a full asx version. I’ll hold out and hopefully an alloy frame is coming soon.
  • 4 0
 So wholesome…
  • 4 0
 Retail: $8000.00
  • 1 0
 It appears as if he initially put the rear brake rotor on backwards, but it all turned out well in the end so I won't complain. Impressively well done!
  • 2 0
 Where can I buy this (or one like it)? I seriously want one
  • 3 0
 This guy makes miniature models: www.instagram.com/aiscreative_miniaturbicycle/?hl=en
  • 4 0
 Send a PM to timchenko.taras on Instagram. I believe he made the one for the original mini 5010 vid. Kinda lame that he did not get much, if any credit for it from SC. I think I paid around $100 for mine.

www.instagram.com/timchenko.taras/?hl=en
  • 1 0
 @moid.mx on ig makes some pretty cool ones too
  • 2 0
 Man,that bike mechanic has some mahoosive hands
  • 2 1
 I guess Santa Cruz pricing gives them the budget to make some sweet videos.

Also guess this is still a $10k build....
  • 2 0
 This is ridiculous, but awesome. Well done.
  • 2 0
 That front wheel could be a little smaller.
  • 1 0
 I like how there’s a section of proper bike chain sitting on the bench just for scale.
  • 2 0
 Best part was pumping up the tire. Gave me a chuckle.
  • 1 0
 that's one enormous bike.
  • 1 0
 "You may call me a dreamer, but I'm not"
  • 1 0
 Is this the shrinkflation I’ve read about?
  • 1 0
 I want it and I want it now
  • 1 0
 Beyond fun!! Love this!!!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely brilliant! Pure cinematic gold and I love it!
  • 1 0
 Another mullit .......sigh
Below threshold threads are hidden





