Video: The X-Games Real Moto 2020 Entries Are Absolutely Bonkers
Sep 14, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Vote for your favorite video at
XGames.com/RealMoto
Posted In:
Videos
Motorcycles
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
29
2
allmtnshreder
(41 mins ago)
This e-bike stuff is getting out of control.
[Reply]
1
4
bashhard
(38 mins ago)
And why do they put petrol engines on e-bikes?
[Reply]
1
0
tkrug
(34 mins ago)
@bashhard
: To market them as Hybrids, clearly.
[Reply]
5
0
EnduroManiac
(39 mins ago)
E-bikes lost their cranks??
[Reply]
4
0
Sycip69er
(26 mins ago)
Trials and singletrack riding beats stunts for this guy. Yeah Cody Webb
[Reply]
4
0
jibbandpedal
(26 mins ago)
I like to think MTB is pretty gnarly, but these videos prove otherwise
[Reply]
3
0
dorkbike
(23 mins ago)
I hope that Vicki Golden makes a few dudes reconsider their life choices. :-]
[Reply]
2
0
mbosko7
(15 mins ago)
Colby by miles.... just like that first hit.
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(12 mins ago)
Strong or Raha...the others were more filler and not enough killer
[Reply]
1
0
lalodh
(13 mins ago)
This guys are crazy but the girl is just out of this world!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
jamesdunford
(3 mins ago)
These are unreal.
[Reply]
