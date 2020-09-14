Video: The X-Games Real Moto 2020 Entries Are Absolutely Bonkers

Sep 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  







Vote for your favorite video at XGames.com/RealMoto

11 Comments

  • 29 2
 This e-bike stuff is getting out of control.
  • 1 4
 And why do they put petrol engines on e-bikes?
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: To market them as Hybrids, clearly.
  • 5 0
 E-bikes lost their cranks??
  • 4 0
 Trials and singletrack riding beats stunts for this guy. Yeah Cody Webb
  • 4 0
 I like to think MTB is pretty gnarly, but these videos prove otherwise
  • 3 0
 I hope that Vicki Golden makes a few dudes reconsider their life choices. :-]
  • 2 0
 Colby by miles.... just like that first hit.
  • 2 0
 Strong or Raha...the others were more filler and not enough killer
  • 1 0
 This guys are crazy but the girl is just out of this world!!!!!
  • 1 0
 These are unreal.

