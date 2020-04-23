Video: The New YT Izzo Slices Through Irish Hills

After releasing an Anime to introduce the IZZO, YT has just dropped an edit showing an 'IZZO adventure' in real life. The masked rider takes YT's trail bike for a spin over Irish trails portraying the characteristics of this true short travel trail bike: Fast. Agile. Sharp. The IZZO looks to take mountain bikers up mountains, down mountains, over loamy trails, muddy trails, technical trails... All for that adrenaline rush and breath of fresh air encouraging us to switch off on home trails and adventures alike. — YT Industries