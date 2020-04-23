Video: The New YT Izzo Slices Through Irish Hills

Apr 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesAfter releasing an Anime to introduce the IZZO, YT has just dropped an edit showing an 'IZZO adventure' in real life. The masked rider takes YT's trail bike for a spin over Irish trails portraying the characteristics of this true short travel trail bike: Fast. Agile. Sharp. The IZZO looks to take mountain bikers up mountains, down mountains, over loamy trails, muddy trails, technical trails... All for that adrenaline rush and breath of fresh air encouraging us to switch off on home trails and adventures alike.YT Industries

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Photo: Ale Di Lullo

Photo: Ale Di Lullo


  • 8 0
 Only works whilst standing up stomping on the pedals though?
  • 2 0
 No ninjas in the trees...? Pffft
  • 1 0
 My Jeffsy was afraid of Izzo, now no more. F
  • 1 0
 H to the izz-O, V to the izz-A - If you know you know
  • 1 0
 Ballyhoura Trail Centre.

That Oisin O Callaghan??
  • 1 0
 But Richie Rude rides his SB150 like that too....
  • 1 0
 Immediately sued by JayZ. Now renamed to 5010.
  • 1 1
 'Underwhelmed' is the only word I can think of about the Izzo.
  • 1 1
 Has it cracked yet?

