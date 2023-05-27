Video: The YT Mob Tests Components & Race the Opening Enduro World Cups

Return of Tales of the Mob. In Episode 1 we focus on the uncaged philosophy of YT Industries and how we've adapted that to racing. It gives Jack Moir, Christian Textor and Kasper Woolley the freedom to specify their choice of parts in search of peak performance.



The uncaged philosophy resonates throughout YT Industries, within its staff, products, and ethos. Now, its made its way to the race scene.



Stay tuned throughout the season as the team takes you backstage in Tales of the Mob. It's going to get hectic! — The YT Mob