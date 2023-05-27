Video: The YT Mob Tests Components & Race the Opening Enduro World Cups

May 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesReturn of Tales of the Mob. In Episode 1 we focus on the uncaged philosophy of YT Industries and how we've adapted that to racing. It gives Jack Moir, Christian Textor and Kasper Woolley the freedom to specify their choice of parts in search of peak performance.

The uncaged philosophy resonates throughout YT Industries, within its staff, products, and ethos. Now, its made its way to the race scene.

Stay tuned throughout the season as the team takes you backstage in Tales of the Mob. It's going to get hectic! The YT Mob


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos YT Industries Jack Moir Kasper Woolley Enduro Racing Enduro World Cup


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 remember when enduro was cool and they traveled to new places and rode new trails instead of the same shit over and over?
  • 2 0
 First ever enduro world cup at Maydena (new venue) on one of the most far flung islands on earth and you're still complaining?





