Video: Theo Erlangsen Goes Dust Farming in Cape Town South Africa

Jul 27, 2022
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Theo Erlangsen and his all South African crew got together after winter to rebuild the COMMENCAL South Africa farm track for his first build & video project. With 8 days and 1 machine, Theo had big ideas and not a lot of time! Local legend and trail builder Duran Van Eden smashed out hours on end in the machine and the boys managed to rebuild around 1022m of trail to completely refresh the mountain!

Filming got underway straight afterwards, with more all-star South Africans. Hayden Brown headed up the videography with Daniel Walsh, Thomas Sandal, Dimitri Vaindirlis and Eric Palmer on photos. What was meant to have been a quick build and shoot project, turned into a bit more of a long story than expected, after Theo had an unfortunate crash ending in a fractured schaphiod and a lightly ruptured spleen and liver. Four months later after mending up, the crew got back together for one last day to finish the project with grand success and no more trips to the hospital!

Hot and dusty trails with an amazing backdrop is a good combo for spectacular viewing. The project is a testament to the talented media, builders and riding that is brewing amongst young South African mountain bikers.











Find out the whole story behind this edit below.




Rider: Theo Erlangsen
Builder: Duran van Eden
Head video and edit: Hayden Brown
Additional Video: Daniel Walsh & Thomas Sandal
Drone: Dimitri Vaindirlis
Production man: Mathew Lombardi
Location: Stark Conde Wines
Photography: Eric Palmer (@AFREAKINERIC)

Posted In:
Videos Commencal Theo Erlangesen


Must Read This Week
Fox Sues SRAM Over Fork Bleed Valves
83871 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
58456 views
Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill
52717 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'
46143 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
37995 views
No, Mondraker Isn't Working on a 31” Wheel Enduro Bike
34931 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
33780 views
Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships
31439 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Notably not on the next generation Commencal Supreme v5, in fact, it would appear Theo is still racing the current gen Supreme on the WCDH too
  • 2 0
 Lekker video ouens! Sterkte vir die seisoen.
  • 1 0
 Good one guys!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009290
Mobile Version of Website