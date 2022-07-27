Video: Theo Erlangsen Goes Dust Farming in Cape Town South Africa

Erlangsen

Theoand his allgot together after winter to rebuild thetrack for his first build & video project. With 8 days and 1 machine, Theo had big ideas and not a lot of time! Local legend and trail builder Duransmashed out hours on end in the machine and the boys managed to rebuild around 1022m of trail to completely refresh the mountain!Filming got underway straight afterwards, with more. Haydenheaded up the videography with Daniel, Thomas, Dimitriand Ericon photos. What was meant to have been a quick build and shoot project, turned into a bit more of a long story than expected, after Theo had an unfortunate crash ending in a fractured schaphiod and a lightly ruptured spleen and liver. Four months later after mending up, the crew got back together for one last day to finish the project with grand success and no more trips to the hospital!Hot and dusty trails with an amazing backdrop is a good combo for spectacular viewing. The project is a testament to the talented media, builders and riding that is brewing amongst: Theo Erlangsen: Duran van Eden: Hayden Brown: Daniel Walsh & Thomas Sandal: Dimitri Vaindirlis: Mathew Lombardi: Stark Conde Wines: Eric Palmer (@AFREAKINERIC)