Video: Theo Erlangsen Goes Dust Farming in Cape Town South Africa

Theo Erlangsen
and his all South African crew
got together after winter to rebuild the COMMENCAL South Africa farm
track for his first build & video project. With 8 days and 1 machine, Theo had big ideas and not a lot of time! Local legend and trail builder Duran Van Eden
smashed out hours on end in the machine and the boys managed to rebuild around 1022m of trail to completely refresh the mountain!
Filming got underway straight afterwards, with more all-star South Africans
. Hayden Brown
headed up the videography with Daniel Walsh
, Thomas Sandal
, Dimitri Vaindirlis
and Eric Palmer
on photos. What was meant to have been a quick build and shoot project, turned into a bit more of a long story than expected, after Theo had an unfortunate crash ending in a fractured schaphiod and a lightly ruptured spleen and liver. Four months later after mending up, the crew got back together for one last day to finish the project with grand success and no more trips to the hospital!
Hot and dusty trails with an amazing backdrop is a good combo for spectacular viewing. The project is a testament to the talented media, builders and riding that is brewing amongst young South African mountain bikers.
Find out the whole story behind this edit below. Rider
: Theo Erlangsen Builder
: Duran van Eden Head video and edit
: Hayden Brown Additional Video
: Daniel Walsh & Thomas Sandal Drone
: Dimitri Vaindirlis Production man
: Mathew Lombardi Location
: Stark Conde WinesPhotography
: Eric Palmer (@AFREAKINERIC)
3 Comments