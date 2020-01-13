Video: Theo Erlangsen Goes From Racing Les Gets to Sending Huge Jumps at Loosefest XL

Would you rather race on the very limit of your capabilities striving for perfection whilst going faster than ever before? Or fly higher and be in the air for longer than you ever could have imagined possible without an engine, off the biggest monster jump you’ve ever seen? Well, how about both in the space of two weeks?Delve into the life of Theo Erlangsen as Monster Energy follow him through the Les Gets World Cup DH and Loosefest XL in Belgium. Get a feel for how a young self-supported pro mountain biker gets through such intense times and always with a smile on his face. If anyone can tell a story, it’s Theo!