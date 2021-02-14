Video: Theo Erlangsen, Ike Klaassen & Niko Velasco Form the New Commencal South Africa Racing Team

Dust was the order of the day in 38 Degree temps on the Commencal South Africa Farm.

Theo running his trail bike as he is still waiting for his Downhill rig due to Covid delays.

It's not just dusty turns. This step-down hip is no joke.

The team consists of 3 members, all based out of Cape Town South Africa. Racing as a privateer from South Africa is a challenging task, so Theo Erlangsen (25), Niko Velasco (21) and Ike Klaassen (17 ) decided to join forces and take on the World Cups together. This was an easy decision as they already ride together on a weekly basis and have been friends for a few years. It also helps that they have 2 private locations between the 3 of them to train on.Hanging out with these guys is always a pleasure and I wish them all the best on their first season as a team.Film/Words: Thomas SandellPictures: Ryan Franklin