Video: Theo Erlangsen, Ike Klaassen & Niko Velasco Form the New Commencal South Africa Racing Team

The team consists of 3 members, all based out of Cape Town South Africa. Racing as a privateer from South Africa is a challenging task, so Theo Erlangsen (25), Niko Velasco (21) and Ike Klaassen (17 ) decided to join forces and take on the World Cups together. This was an easy decision as they already ride together on a weekly basis and have been friends for a few years. It also helps that they have 2 private locations between the 3 of them to train on.
Hanging out with these guys is always a pleasure and I wish them all the best on their first season as a team.
Film/Words: Thomas Sandell
Pictures: Ryan Franklin
