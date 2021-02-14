Video: Theo Erlangsen, Ike Klaassen & Niko Velasco Form the New Commencal South Africa Racing Team

Feb 14, 2021
by SandellFilms  


The team consists of 3 members, all based out of Cape Town South Africa. Racing as a privateer from South Africa is a challenging task, so Theo Erlangsen (25), Niko Velasco (21) and Ike Klaassen (17 ) decided to join forces and take on the World Cups together. This was an easy decision as they already ride together on a weekly basis and have been friends for a few years. It also helps that they have 2 private locations between the 3 of them to train on.

Big Trains
Dust was the order of the day in 38 Degree temps on the Commencal South Africa Farm.

Big Trains

Big Trains

Blowing up Berm
Theo running his trail bike as he is still waiting for his Downhill rig due to Covid delays.

Sending the step down hip
It's not just dusty turns. This step-down hip is no joke.

Hanging out with these guys is always a pleasure and I wish them all the best on their first season as a team.

Film/Words: Thomas Sandell
Pictures: Ryan Franklin

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Ike Klaassen Theo Erlangsen


Must Read This Week
Dangerholm's Back With Another Wild Build - The Hyper Spark Project
78721 views
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
66043 views
Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021
65705 views
Slack Randoms: Universal Grip Heaters, Viral Tattoos & Chaotic Council Meetings
50747 views
Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master
50443 views
2020 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
48092 views
Specialized UK Headquarters Gutted by Fire
45656 views
Video: Brendan Fairclough Tries To Jump Over His House
44510 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008770
Mobile Version of Website