Video: Theo Erlangsen Rips a South African Downhill Track

Apr 8, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

Theo Erlangsen has one run in Tokai, close to Commencal South Africa HQ!

Thanks to Monster Energy, Thomas Sandell and Hayden Brown.

Tokai

Videos Riding Videos Commencal Theo Erlangsen


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I miss the good soundtracks that usually feature their videos...
  • 1 0
 One run, yes.... Big Grin

Post a Comment



