Video: Theo Erlangsen Rips a South African Downhill Track
Apr 8, 2020
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Theo Erlangsen has one run in Tokai, close to Commencal South Africa HQ!
Thanks to Monster Energy, Thomas Sandell and Hayden Brown.
Regions in Article
Tokai
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
Theo Erlangsen
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
qblambda
(1 hours ago)
I miss the good soundtracks that usually feature their videos...
[Reply]
1
0
oskarsig
(1 hours ago)
One run, yes....
[Reply]
