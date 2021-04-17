Video: Theo Erlangsen Shows Off His Local Riding Spots in Cape Town

Apr 17, 2021
by melonoptics  

Words: Melon Optics


Who better to show you the spots to ride in Cape Town than South African National Downhill MTB Champ Theo Erlangsen?!

Cape Town sits in one hell of a beautiful part of the world that makes for some insanely picturesque riding spots, there are classic after-work trails with ocean views, an ultimate trail bike spot in the luscious mountainous Stellenbosch area, as well as the now iconic Hellsend compound with its downhill tracks and jump lines.

G-Spot in particular has us amped to ride after watching the boys shred the dusty pump track style rollers (skip to 08:16 in the video to get straight to this track with some feel-good dnb vibes!).

Thanks to all the SA crew for always keeping the vibes all time!

Follow Theo on Instagram

Video shot by the main man Thomas Sandell

Bangers shot by Ryan Franklin:













