Video: There's Nothing Like Mountain Biking

Jan 12, 2022
by Knolly Bikes  
Mark Balcita: why i ride

by KNOLLYBIKES
Mark Balcita is a mountain bike rider from Langley, BC who picked up a bike for the first time 15 years ago. The sport is now an integral part of who he is as a person. He shares his love for mountain biking and the incredible feelings and emotions that come with it.

Filming took place in Abbotsford, Maple Ridge and Mission.

"It shows who I am, it shows what I can do. Ripping down a trail and zipping through trees. There's just nothing like it."

Director / DP: Cody Preston

2 Comments

 That was a knolly good video.
 Awesome

