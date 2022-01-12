Video: There's Nothing Like Mountain Biking

Mark Balcita
is a mountain bike rider from Langley, BC who picked up a bike for the first time 15 years ago. The sport is now an integral part of who he is as a person. He shares his love for mountain biking and the incredible feelings and emotions that come with it.
Filming took place in Abbotsford, Maple Ridge and Mission.
"It shows who I am, it shows what I can do. Ripping down a trail and zipping through trees. There's just nothing like it."
Director / DP: Cody Preston
