Video: These Ladies Are Changing the Game By Sending At Hardline

Jul 27, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline is known for putting 30 of the world’s best and bravest male riders to the test, as they bid to tame the world’s hardest downhill mountain bike track.

Before the main event was unfortunately cancelled due to extreme weather conditions in the Dyfi Valley, the ninth edition of Red Bull Hardline saw six of the best women mountain bikers push new frontiers on a course deserving of its intimidating reputation.

Initiated by Red Bull athlete Tahnée Seagrave and Jess Blewitt - the first ever female to take to the Red Bull Hardline track in 2022 - the days leading up to the 2023 event saw some of the most talented and fearless female riders including Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergemann, Vinny Armstrong, Louise Ferguson and of course Tahnée Seagrave & Jess Blewitt take on sections of the notorious course for the first time.

 After what Tahnee has been through I am impressed she came out to Hardline, that girl has bigger cojones than most guys!
  • 11 4
 Based on what?
  • 8 4
 Will probalby get downvoted in oblivion, but the girls are not changing the game, they are stepping up into the game already in progress. Kudos for them all and I encourage it! However, "Changing" I feel is a bit of hyperbole.
  • 2 0
 @bman33: "Stepping up into the game" is no better than hyperbole; worse, it's just a platitudinous statement. You can look at this in as many ways as there are shades of gray, but to downplay what they are doing is extremely invalidating to them and their efforts.
  • 7 2
 Have any of the ladies done the whole course yet?
  • 3 3
 Nothing against Tahnee and Jess , but pretty sure Rachel was hitting many of those lines, including the road gap, before they put tires to the course.





