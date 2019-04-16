Video: Andrew Cho Back on 2 Feet Shredding with Jason Lucas & Matt Dennison

Andrew Cho is a former pro mountain biker and most recently, a former quadriplegic. Andrew opens up about his sudden spinal cord injury that changed his life on January 6th 2017. Against all the odds the doctors gave him, less than 2 years later he is back on 2 feet and shredding with Jason Lucas and Matt Dennison in Wheel of Gnar. “The best worst experience”, as Andrew puts it.
11 Comments
"We're really positive.
We celebrate every little gain.
I look at the way I used to learn tricks, or still, learn a new task.
You break a daunting task into tiny little bits that you can manage
and when you add up those bits over time, you've actually come quite a long way.
So, with that mild gaze into the future, focus on what's in front of you, what you CAN do.
And celebrate every little bit of it."
-- Andrew Cho
But in this case Cho has absolutely blown expectations out of the water and I'm so god damned stoked for him. Riding Rainbow with him last year was surreal and easily my most memorable ride of the year.
As he said, the doctor didnt know him, he just knew the injury and the stats. I guess doctors should always be a bit more encouraging, promote positive thinking, and insist on the fact these are just statistics, but i would prefer to recover against the odds predicted by the doctor rather than having him give me false hope of a recovery that will never come.
Post a Comment