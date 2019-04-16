VIDEOS

Video: Andrew Cho Back on 2 Feet Shredding with Jason Lucas & Matt Dennison

Apr 16, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Andrew Cho is a former pro mountain biker and most recently, a former quadriplegic. Andrew opens up about his sudden spinal cord injury that changed his life on January 6th 2017. Against all the odds the doctors gave him, less than 2 years later he is back on 2 feet and shredding with Jason Lucas and Matt Dennison in Wheel of Gnar. “The best worst experience”, as Andrew puts it.

Must Read This Week
Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
58702 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
55294 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
54084 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
47613 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
46586 views
First Ride: Norco's 2020 Revolver Cross-Country Bike
45398 views
Bike Check: Mick Hannah's Mixed Wheel Size Polygon XquarOne DH
43842 views
Interview: Claudio Caluori on Concussions, Closing His Race Team, & the Josh Bryceland Controversy
41899 views

11 Comments

  • + 4
 Yeah #gotchoback! So glad about all this. You were determined right from the start and you did. It also felt great to see so many riders including some downright legends of the sport chip in, wanting you to succeed. GT people were kind enough to give an update every time they commented on a GT article here but it is great to see a dedicated article again.
  • + 3
 Spectacular advice for every one of us @16:30 (with mild edits):

"We're really positive.
We celebrate every little gain.
I look at the way I used to learn tricks, or still, learn a new task.
You break a daunting task into tiny little bits that you can manage
and when you add up those bits over time, you've actually come quite a long way.
So, with that mild gaze into the future, focus on what's in front of you, what you CAN do.
And celebrate every little bit of it."

-- Andrew Cho
  • + 1
 The best 32 mins I've had today, inspirational and it's very good that he recovered so well and so quickly. I have a family member that spent fifty years in a wheelchair, so have seen how life changes once you're injured to that degree. Thanks for posting this video!
  • + 3
 The work put in to make that happen... what a legend.
  • + 2
 Great to see his recovery and very inspiring, keep the progress going!
  • + 1
 Its great seeing you on a bike and smiling. Mad respect from Zion Man. Bike Adventures, Jamaica.
  • + 2
 How often do doctors say a patient won’t walk again?
  • + 0
 There's the saying that healing starts in the mind. Perhaps the doctors know how people injury themselves foolishly, defying common sense, and they said this intentionally using reverse psychology. In my experience, ask 5 doctors about something not definite and you get 5 different answers. In this case, I suspect just one was cherry picked and emphasized for dramatic effect.
  • + 5
 Ehh it's pretty skewed... One of my favourite satirical covers from The Onion was "They Said I Would Never Walk Again And I Really Have To Commend Them For Their Spot-On Diagnosis".

But in this case Cho has absolutely blown expectations out of the water and I'm so god damned stoked for him. Riding Rainbow with him last year was surreal and easily my most memorable ride of the year. Smile
  • + 1
 would you prefer that the doctors tell you " oh you're fine, you have a pancreatic cancer, you spine is snaped but i think you will be recovering 100% in the next ten days" when they know the odds of this are 0.000000001%?
As he said, the doctor didnt know him, he just knew the injury and the stats. I guess doctors should always be a bit more encouraging, promote positive thinking, and insist on the fact these are just statistics, but i would prefer to recover against the odds predicted by the doctor rather than having him give me false hope of a recovery that will never come.
  • + 2
 Awesome, awesome, and more awesome. Feel-good story of the year.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023226
Mobile Version of Website