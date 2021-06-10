Pinkbike.com
Video: Thibaut Daprela's POV Run from the Leogang World Cup Downhill Track
Jun 10, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Looks like we're set for another Leogang mud fest! Get behind the bars of Thibault Daprela who put down
one of the fastest tied training runs this afternoon
. Stay tuned until the end for the bonus 2 stroke.
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
Thibaut Daprela
DH Racing
Leogang World Cup Dh 2021
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
Louh73
(0 mins ago)
Turned into a formula 1 car off that jump.
[Reply]
