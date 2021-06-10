Video: Thibaut Daprela's POV Run from the Leogang World Cup Downhill Track

Jun 10, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Looks like we're set for another Leogang mud fest! Get behind the bars of Thibault Daprela who put down one of the fastest tied training runs this afternoon. Stay tuned until the end for the bonus 2 stroke.

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Turned into a formula 1 car off that jump.

