Video: Thibaut Daprela’s Winning Run POV from the Les Gets World Cup
Jul 6, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Watch Daprela secure his first Elite World Cup win in front of a raucous French crowd.
12 Comments
Score
Time
10
1
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(22 mins ago)
Why didn't he stop halfway down to wipe the mud off the lens?
[Reply]
1
1
gravity354
(13 mins ago)
Right? Damn you mud spot...
[Reply]
2
1
danstonQ
(9 mins ago)
Because his tongue's not long enough and was too swollen anyway...
[Reply]
6
0
sidekicksjn
(17 mins ago)
Great run but before the rain so can't compare it to everyone.
[Reply]
4
0
james182
(14 mins ago)
Agreed, but that's racing. Congrats to him.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(1 mins ago)
You can compare it to Minnaar's - which is even more impressive after seeing this footage.
[Reply]
3
3
rburroughs4
(16 mins ago)
Not to takeaway from an amazing ride, but the track was a joke by the 2nd half due to rain. Zero traction to be had anywhere. I don't understand why the top seeded riders race last, just for viewing quality to keep people intrigued? How many times are track conditions better at the end than at the beginning... seems like it can only be a disadvantage.
[Reply]
1
0
racecase
(11 mins ago)
For sure, a win is a win. Still, I wish they would have started 1h early or 1h later, and gave all the racers the same track.
[Reply]
1
0
ajaxwalker
(2 mins ago)
Having the best riders go last makes sense. It's better for TV, and if conditions aren't as good, then it should make the results closer. There has been instances in the past where a rider has thrown a quali run to make sure they didn't have to race in the rain the next day.
[Reply]
3
0
VtVolk
(16 mins ago)
Dude is fast. I was going to make some tongue-in-cheek comment but decided it was biting off more than I could chew.
[Reply]
2
0
Ianjmalcolm
(7 mins ago)
Absolutely electric seeing all the fans going wild!
[Reply]
1
0
blackbeardfood
(12 mins ago)
am i reading it right...the juniors are faster than the elite riders...?
[Reply]
