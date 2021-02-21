Video: Thibaut Ruffin's 'Another Level' is a Fat Bike Edit Worth Watching

Rider : Thibaut Ruffin
Video : Nick Dignard
Editing : Cédric Noël
Photos : Frédéric Laroche
Zone : Sentiers du Moulin, secteur Maëlstrom
Sentiers du Moulin mountain biking trails
|Creating expert level trails is embedded in Sentiers du Moulin's DNA and this also holds true during Quebec's cold winters. The goal is to change the misconceptions around fatbiking, proving that it can be just as adrenaline inducing as summertime trails. If a rider like Thibaut Ruffin can get down with what's to offer here, then we know we're going in the right direction.
