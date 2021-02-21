Video: Thibaut Ruffin's 'Another Level' is a Fat Bike Edit Worth Watching

Feb 21, 2021
by Andy Vathis  

Rider : Thibaut Ruffin
Video : Nick Dignard
Editing : Cédric Noël
Photos : Frédéric Laroche
Zone : Sentiers du Moulin, secteur Maëlstrom


Photo - Fr d ric Larouche

Photo - Fr d ric Larouche



bigquotesCreating expert level trails is embedded in Sentiers du Moulin's DNA and this also holds true during Quebec's cold winters. The goal is to change the misconceptions around fatbiking, proving that it can be just as adrenaline inducing as summertime trails. If a rider like Thibaut Ruffin can get down with what's to offer here, then we know we're going in the right direction.




Sentiers du Moulin mountain biking trails

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Fat Bikes Thibaut Ruffin


4 Comments

  • 5 0
 sweet; must be nice to have groomers. Are these trails multi-use for XC skiiing too, or just FB?
  • 1 0
 Ah fat biking is so much fun. I wish we had a few trails around here that we could ride like that.
  • 3 3
 Watches 30 seconds of video. Stops video. Grabs popcorn. Scrolls to comments.
  • 3 5
 Watches video, scrolls up to reread title, rolls ones eyes.

