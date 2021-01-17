Video: Thinking Outside the Box in a Bike Park Jib Session

George Ryan JIBBIN'.
Filmed over the last few weeks of the 2020 season at Mountain Creek Bike Park by Christopher Vanderyajt and Tom Haas. Having ridden at MCBP for the past 21 years, George set out to find some new, hidden lines and to ride his local bike park in a way that most people would never think of. The result is a short video that combines iconic bike park trails with the creative vision of a rider who is always looking past the main line to find a jump or feature that no other rider has seen yet.
Filmed by:
Christopher Vanderyajt
Tom Haas
Edited by:
George Ryan
Support from:
Evil Bikes
Maxxis Tires
SDG Components
Vans
Oakley
Shimano
Mountain Creek Bike Park
SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/c/GeorgeRyan83
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgeryan83/
1 Comment
Post a Comment