Video: This 3x World Masters DH Champion is 71 & Still Shreds the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Sep 25, 2018
by Rick Meloff  

World Masters Champion AGAIN
Celebrating victory at Val Di Sole
World Masters Champion in Val Di Sole
Dr. John is a True Canadian


Dr John dropping into hi Clinic
Dr. John dropping in his Clinic

Taking direction to walk back up and do it again and again Sorry John
Getting ready to hike back up and ride it again


- Born 1947: Computers hadn't been invented

- Most Extraordinary Life Events: Two children, two Grandchildren

- Most valuable Life event: Marrying a beautiful, understanding woman

- Race History: 3x World Masters DH Champion/1x Canada Cup Masters Championship

- Favorite Whistler Bike Trail: Freight Train into Dirt Merchant into Lower A-Line into Hornet

- Most Troubling Bike Trail: Lower Joy Ride

- Short term challenge: Avoid thinking like a 26-year-old as I drop into Dirt Merchant

- Long-term challenge: Knowing when to sell the DH bike

- Philosophy to live by: "Good judgment comes with experience, experience comes with bad judgment"

- Most frequent question: How old are you....."Old enough to know better, young enough not to care"

- Worst Injury: Bilateral wrist fractures/separated right shoulder on Whistler's Clown Shoes

6 Comments

  • + 2
 So who’s the gravity grandad now @b4uwereborn? You have competition. Just good to see people of all ages and abilities riding bikes and having fun. Inspired ????????
  • + 3
 Nice to know if whistler I am slower than kids and pensioners too.
  • + 2
 Bloody awesome mate, if and when I eventually get to Whistler I must meet this guy. Ride and have a beer,;
  • + 3
 Incredible!!!! To be riding at his age is all a dream for us
  • + 1
 Met John at Val di Sole in 2016 when he won... I have one more role model since ;-)
  • + 2
 that's awesome

