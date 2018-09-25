Video: This 3x World Masters DH Champion is 71 & Still Shreds the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Celebrating victory at Val Di Sole Dr. John is a True Canadian

Dr. John dropping in his Clinic

Getting ready to hike back up and ride it again

- Born 1947: Computers hadn't been invented- Most Extraordinary Life Events: Two children, two Grandchildren- Most valuable Life event: Marrying a beautiful, understanding woman- Race History: 3x World Masters DH Champion/1x Canada Cup Masters Championship- Favorite Whistler Bike Trail: Freight Train into Dirt Merchant into Lower A-Line into Hornet- Most Troubling Bike Trail: Lower Joy Ride- Short term challenge: Avoid thinking like a 26-year-old as I drop into Dirt Merchant- Long-term challenge: Knowing when to sell the DH bike- Philosophy to live by: "Good judgment comes with experience, experience comes with bad judgment"- Most frequent question: How old are you....."Old enough to know better, young enough not to care"- Worst Injury: Bilateral wrist fractures/separated right shoulder on Whistler's Clown Shoes