Video: This 3x World Masters DH Champion is 71 & Still Shreds the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

- Born 1947: Computers hadn't been invented
- Most Extraordinary Life Events: Two children, two Grandchildren
- Most valuable Life event: Marrying a beautiful, understanding woman
- Race History: 3x World Masters DH Champion/1x Canada Cup Masters Championship
- Favorite Whistler Bike Trail: Freight Train into Dirt Merchant into Lower A-Line into Hornet
- Most Troubling Bike Trail: Lower Joy Ride
- Short term challenge: Avoid thinking like a 26-year-old as I drop into Dirt Merchant
- Long-term challenge: Knowing when to sell the DH bike
- Philosophy to live by: "Good judgment comes with experience, experience comes with bad judgment"
- Most frequent question: How old are you....."Old enough to know better, young enough not to care"
- Worst Injury: Bilateral wrist fractures/separated right shoulder on Whistler's Clown Shoes
