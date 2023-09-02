Watch
Video: This Has Never Happened Before | Inside the Tape With Ben Cathro
Sep 2, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
26 Comments
Heavy rain has fallen on the fresh track in Loudenvielle, resulting in a controversial decision by the race organisers.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Inside The Tape
World Cup DH
Ben Cathro
Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
994 articles
26 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
TrueScotsman
(1 hours ago)
Well communicated Ben. The appreciation that decisions and arguments have a degree to grey to them is welcomed in this ever more polarised world. My personal opinion is that they should have been given the option to race BUT I am aware that I am but a merely a spectator in this situation. Before anyone contemplates commenting (either way) maybe it would be best to put the kettle on, have a cup of tea, think about all sides, then maybe comment,
[Reply]
3
0
Whataboutism
(34 mins ago)
Spoken like a true Scotsman
[Reply]
6
0
Lookinforit
(57 mins ago)
I think the only valid argument is "the ground is too slippy for the medics"
THAT is a legitimate concern. A slow crash can still break a collarbone or snap an arm (ask me how I know), so the medics need to be able to help.
However, there are a dozen more elegant solutions if the organizers could just take a deep breath and be smarter about it.
[Reply]
2
1
bartonw
(43 mins ago)
For me, this is also something I can’t quite get over, as much as I’d have liked the race to happen. If someone had a serious accident and the medics couldn’t get to them, the whole weekend (and potentially race series) would be f*cked. Then the organisers would be even more cautious in future.
But, does this show some poor planning by the medical team? Surely they should have planned for different scenarios and be able to cope with the weather. Rain does tend to happen in outdoor sports, especially the mountains.
[Reply]
1
1
jeffrocx
(14 mins ago)
How is it 2023 and all medics aren't just scooting around on jetpacks?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzLkj3ft7Sc
[Reply]
5
0
qbensis
(1 hours ago)
@Ben
Very well said!
It’s just a pitty that they didn’t go for the good solution.
Getting rid of semis. And instead having the juniors race tomorrow morning.
[Reply]
3
1
bashhard
(1 hours ago)
I think the risk argument is not valid. There might be more crashes due to the slick conditions, but the pace is so much slower that the crashes are less severe than in the dry where you hit a rock hard corner at 50 km/h
[Reply]
2
0
grgsmith
(1 hours ago)
I was curious about this too. Doesn't it totally depend on the course? In the video the slippy muddy downhill looks reasonably safe (no rocks, slow speeds) even though people are crashing, but you can imagine features that would be significantly more dangerous. For instance, high speed into muddy rocky corners. Or gap jumps that get hard to clear. Or just really really steep sharp rocky sections.
I don't know the course so I can't really say.
[Reply]
3
0
Lookinforit
(53 mins ago)
Well if the medics can't get to the course, then maybe it has some validity...
[Reply]
1
1
bonfire
(11 mins ago)
Who cares? It’s juniors, it’s a high risk, zero reward. Wasn’t even televised until recently. You can’t tell me, you’re at home tracking the juniors podium race.
[Reply]
1
0
knapton
(5 mins ago)
I feel like they should have postponed, not cancel. If you watch Eddie Masters latest yt video, riders were struggling just to paddle their way down the last hill. The sport is already so dangerous as it is, it would have been mayhem. Wyn Masters says in the video that Ryan Pinkerton said "it's not possible to ride this track". They should scrap semis once again and just have the junior final late in the day or the next day. Was right not to race when it was scheduled, but shouldn't have been canceled.
[Reply]
7
4
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
Cancelling a World Cup DH race because of weather is a friggen tragedy. What a shame. That should never happen
[Reply]
15
0
o-dubhshlaine
(1 hours ago)
IMHO the greater tragedy is how they treated that rider who crossed the Atlantic to race only to be told that due to a last minute decision he could go whistle. What a way to treat the people the whole sport depends on. Scumbags.
[Reply]
11
2
slumgullion
(1 hours ago)
Calling it a tragedy seems extreme - the elites are still racing tomorrow. The world is still turning, and the groms will have plenty of chances to race again.
[Reply]
6
4
Tambo
(40 mins ago)
A tragedy would be a kid trying to race a track they can barely ride clean, and having a career-ending crash. Cancelling a bicycle race is a bummer, at worst. Racers' safety has got to be #1.
[Reply]
4
0
malca
(31 mins ago)
@Tambo
: higher chance of serious injury on dry full gas track than on a slow ass slop fest. Whenever I broke some shit it was either hero dirt or dry, even tho the chances of crashing are lower. Tumbling in mud usually just leads to some minor sprains and bruising,
[Reply]
3
0
theaeriopagite
(38 mins ago)
Intelligent, insightful, articulate, measured, and experienced. I enjoy Ben.
[Reply]
4
1
notthatfast
(57 mins ago)
I've said it before and I'll say it again. Fuck the UCI.
[Reply]
1
0
devinkalt
(56 mins ago)
Is it the perfect storm? The worst conditions, ever in DH history? Or are the organizers deciding to start caring more for the safety of the riders?
[Reply]
1
0
The-Spirit-of-Jazz
(9 mins ago)
Whoever was playing the brass instrument in the background of that section they were all crashing on really missed a trick not sad-tromboning each time someone went down!
[Reply]
2
0
styriabeef
(35 mins ago)
This. Thx Ben for doing the last minute!
[Reply]
3
2
alexisalwaysonfire
(47 mins ago)
RIP DH ... , and RIP enduro while we are at it, atrocious coverage
[Reply]
1
0
Bitelio
(23 mins ago)
Those guys in the wet are still faster than me in the dry.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(1 mins ago)
Too many people clutching their pearls. T
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
BeerGuzlinFool
(49 mins ago)
Maybe if the course was designed better it would have been safer. Honestly it looks like they raked out a path 2 weeks before the race.
[Reply]
1
0
cypher74
(6 mins ago)
Strange how pretty much everyone there has been saying it’s a great course.
[Reply]
