Video: This is Home - Henrique Avancini Prepares to Kick off the 2022 World Cup Season in His Backyard



For years, Henrique Avancini has left Brazil behind to travel to races across the world. Competing at the highest level of XC mountain bike racing, his success has grown throughout the years, bringing home a mix of medals and jerseys and making a name for Brazilian mountain biking.



Avancini’s success, hard work, and enthusiasm for the sport will now bring home something more than decorated hardware. Kicking off the 2022 UCI XC World Cup, Avancini will host world-class racing in his own backyard of Petrópolis, Brazil.



An ode to the family, community, and culture that helped him rise through the ranks, Henrique finds peace deep in the Brazilian mountains, hand-crafting new lines and raising a family of his own. This is Home.

In February of this year, Henrique’s hometown of Petrópolis, was devastated by the heaviest rainfall in over a century causing severe flooding and destruction. This natural disaster has up-rooted the community with many people losing their homes, friends, and family members in the carnage.



If you would like to help the community of Petrópolis rebuild from this natural disaster, the non-profit organization, Mateus 25:35 Therapeutic Community, founded by Jonas Tavares, is accepting donations at the following links:



Global Donations (USD $)

Brazilian Donations (BRL $)