Video: 'This is Home' with Jackson Goldstone in Squamish, BC

Aug 22, 2020
by SHIMANO  


Many mountain bike athletes start their careers early, honing skills well before the first signs of adolescence. Then there’s Jackson Goldstone. The Squamish, B.C. youth shot to stardom in 2010 when a homemade video of him riding, jumping, dropping, and spinning his balance bike on the way to kindergarten went viral. Since then, Jackson has risen to the top tiers of the sport, already demonstrating a signature style in mountain bike films and competing on the international stage, shoulder to shoulder with some of the best racers and freeriders in the world.

Talent has played a large part in Jackson’s extraordinary riding ability, but so has his hometown of Squamish. With one of the most densely packed trail networks on the planet right outside his door, Jackson can challenge himself in any mountain biking discipline he chooses, every day of the year. Whether whipping out jump lines with his friends or pinning long, rugged downhill descents to eclipse his personal record, Jackson always rides to have fun. He thinks you should, too.

Photography: Sterling Lorence @eyeroam


Jackson Goldstone in Squamish British Columbia Canada

Jackson Goldstone with Jakob and Dane Jewett in Squamish British Columbia Canada

Squamish British Columbia Canada

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 This was fantastic. Young kids with their heads screwed on doing amazing bike work. Fantastically shot and produced. Really captured the vibe and that scenery - simply breathtaking. I'm giving this my highest accolade the KOALA STAMP!
  • 1 0
 WOW. If this is where these kids are today, the future of mtb is going to be wild. Be safe out there Jackson and Co., save some for the sequel!

