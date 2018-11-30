Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: No Gloves, Track Pants, & Raw Speed in 'Sustained Loss of Traction'
Nov 30, 2018
by
Mike Kazimer
Follow
Following
Woah. No gloves, track pants, and plenty of raw speed? Looks like there's another Kiwi wildman to keep an eye out for. Sit back and take in this hectic compilation of flat out riding starring Connor Jacob.
Rider:
Connor Jacob
Filmed by
Tom Booker
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
mat-massini-media
(1 hours ago)
First the song in the 50to01 film, now this. Is there a MTB industry conspiracy to sell more tracksuits?
[Reply]
+ 1
huckingtoasters123
(1 hours ago)
Nice one ????
[Reply]
+ 5
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
More of, a bunch of fanboys showing their uniqueness by copying other riders. Its the same trend happening in skiing with "new wave". At least this dude can shred.
[Reply]
+ 3
kingdick
(33 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: or people sick of £120 shorts £150 shoes and kit that makes you look like an 80s neon advert
[Reply]
+ 2
laxguy
(25 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: hey man, i happen to find the super cuffed beanie over top of my hood to be just the right amount of uniqueness
[Reply]
+ 3
Dav82
(56 mins ago)
Kinda like watching one of the local chavs, except he's not riding a stolen carrera and has skills......
[Reply]
+ 1
Franzzz
(6 mins ago)
For once someone had the good idea to put some good music on his video. Well done!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
m33pm33p
(51 mins ago)
Ugly and raw video. I love it.
[Reply]
+ 1
metaam
(16 mins ago)
I'm not certain, but I think his helmet may have been non MIPS.
[Reply]
+ 1
ShreddieMercury
(30 mins ago)
"put it in the air" literally. figuratively.
[Reply]
+ 1
Grononosse
(54 mins ago)
Advirtising for rear brakes ?
[Reply]
+ 1
strain
(18 mins ago)
So un-duro. Love it!
[Reply]
