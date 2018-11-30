VIDEOS

Video: No Gloves, Track Pants, & Raw Speed in 'Sustained Loss of Traction'

Nov 30, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Woah. No gloves, track pants, and plenty of raw speed? Looks like there's another Kiwi wildman to keep an eye out for. Sit back and take in this hectic compilation of flat out riding starring Connor Jacob.

Rider: Connor Jacob
Filmed by Tom Booker

12 Comments

  +4
 First the song in the 50to01 film, now this. Is there a MTB industry conspiracy to sell more tracksuits?
  +1
 Nice one ????
  +5
 More of, a bunch of fanboys showing their uniqueness by copying other riders. Its the same trend happening in skiing with "new wave". At least this dude can shred.
  +3
 @scott-townes: or people sick of £120 shorts £150 shoes and kit that makes you look like an 80s neon advert
  +2
 @scott-townes: hey man, i happen to find the super cuffed beanie over top of my hood to be just the right amount of uniqueness
  +3
 Kinda like watching one of the local chavs, except he's not riding a stolen carrera and has skills......
  +1
 For once someone had the good idea to put some good music on his video. Well done!!!!! Smile
  +2
 Ugly and raw video. I love it.
  +1
 I'm not certain, but I think his helmet may have been non MIPS.
  +1
 "put it in the air" literally. figuratively.
  +1
 Advirtising for rear brakes ?
  +1
 So un-duro. Love it!

