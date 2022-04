Racing at the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB Cross-Country World Cup opening round in Brazil is a wrap & we couldn't have asked for a better way to kick off a fresh season of XC racing.



With Henrique Avancini celebrating the world coming to his backyard, Rebecca McConnell finally getting her first World Cup win, and the legend Nino Schurter matching Julien Absalon's record of 33 World Cup wins...this epic race had all the drama! — Red Bull Bike