Sound on!“I’m a big fan of motocross there’s no doubt about it. I think when I was a child I always imagined I was on a dirt bike when I was riding my bike. This edit makes me laugh and reminds me of my childhood. We had lots of fun filming and creating it.This is my first collab with Thibault Gachet editor (@thibaultgacheteditor) but not the last. I hope this will make you laugh as much as we did.” - Vincent Pernin