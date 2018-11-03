Video: This Pup is Fully PINNED on Dusty Trails

Addie is the fastest dog on the mountain. When she hits the trails, all the other dogs just sit and watch. Her style is like no other. She always takes the inside line, claiming the berms are out of the way and counterintuitive and she sometimes has trouble keeping it on the trail. So I knew, when she approached me with the idea of making a video, that it would be no simple task. So it's with great pride and pleasure that we get to share with you, just a glimpse into the life of Addie, the dusty DH dog.
Try running bare feet yourself at full throttle and you’ll know it.
