VIDEOS

Video: This Quebec Rider is Ready for the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC

Aug 10, 2018
by FSA-MTB  
Rebecca Beaumont 2018

by FSA-MTB
Views: 35    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Rebecca Beaumont is riding for Marin, FSA, and Peppermint at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC race this weekend.

Rebecca ripping Quebec

Rebecca ripping Quebec
Reb is fresh off both a stage win, and a timed descent win at the Singletrack 6 last week in Golden, BC.

rider Rebecca Beaumont wins stage 3.
In her first trip to British Columbia, Rebecca takes a stage win at Kicking Horse Resort, against some really tough competition.

Rebecca ripping Quebec
Full FSA representation on her Marin.

Rebecca ripping Quebec
MSA game face on.

Rebecca ripping Quebec
Ripping on home turf, the French Canadian is ready to battle it out this weekend.

Rebecca ripping Quebec
Reb's K-Force equipped Marin.

Rebecca ripping Quebec

Rebecca ripping Quebec
Catch her if you can.


www.fullspeedahead.com
www.marinbikes.com
rebeccabeaumont.ca

Must Read This Week
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
56296 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
53007 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
52594 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
50428 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
41699 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
38249 views
Industry Weighs in on the Latest Round of US Tariffs on Chinese Mountain Bike Imports
35516 views
Track Walk Photo Report: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
34040 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022925
Mobile Version of Website