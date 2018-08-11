Video: This Quebec Rider is Ready for the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC

Reb is fresh off both a stage win, and a timed descent win at the Singletrack 6 last week in Golden, BC.

In her first trip to British Columbia, Rebecca takes a stage win at Kicking Horse Resort, against some really tough competition.

Full FSA representation on her Marin.

MSA game face on.

Ripping on home turf, the French Canadian is ready to battle it out this weekend.

Reb's K-Force equipped Marin.

Catch her if you can.

Rebecca Beaumont is riding for Marin, FSA, and Peppermint at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC race this weekend.