Video: This Raw Whistler Edit Has It All

Nov 11, 2018
by Jean-Pascal Poirier  
Robin Séné - Whistler Bike Park - 100%RAW

by JPPoirier
En r sum voil ce que j aime Une session shooting avec un bon rider sur un spot magnifique

I understand better why Whistler is a reference Everything is perfect. Whistler s tracks look like movie sets. Pebbles tree trunks dust ... Everything is beautifully arranged. It s so perfect it looks like everything is wrong.

Here is a small exclusivity This photo was taken during the filming of Freak The Movie . Robin and Alexandre side by side on the mythical A-Line .

I usually shoot with Robin. This guy is full of resources and he is not in his place in the hierarchy of popularity. But hey we ll fix that

Robin is a complete rider He comes from MTB slopestyle. Winner of FISE Montpellier 3 years ago in amateur category he started MTB enduro 1 year ago.

Robin has an incredible style on his bike. He is an engaged rider who continually pushes his limits.

Whistler has been an amazing experience. I will be back in British Columbia. I m not done with this treasure I just caressed a dream.


