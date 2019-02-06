Video: 'This Step Up Is One of the Most Unreal Jumps I've Ever Hit' - Week 3 Update from DarkFEST

Sam amazed that Theo can actually do something to help the boys

As always some bikepark laps at Hellsend to get warmed up

Shuttle Up for another run

Vink style on even the smallest things

More warm ups on the flow line at Hellsend

Vero Dinner for the boys

Daryl going to the moon on the Rocket Launcher!

Week 3 has had some final touch ups after some testing the lower part of the line, after Sam's crash Clemens made some minor changes to the lip to send you slightly further forward.A little more rain has come through and helped settle all the dry moon dust. We couldn't ask for more perfect timing for it and it's compacted the jumps and run ins perfectly, almost turning it to concrete once it dried.The best times for riding are normally early morning and late afternoon, but unfortunately after many early mornings up and padded up, the wind picked up and ended any chance to test these beasts safely. The step up is often a little more sheltered than the rest of the course, so a few sessions went down on that, but the rest of the course was way too dangerous to test. This means we are going into week 4 with very little testing time and with all the boys arriving late in the week means that the test sessions are going down with everyone here. Making friends with these beasts is not for the feint hearted and even these crazy riders we have here are taking it slow and giving these giant jumps the respect they deserve.We can't wait for the sessions to start going crazy, all the boys are too excited after seeing the course. Hopefully the weather comes to the party and lets them fly!