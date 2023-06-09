Video: This Track Is Insane | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro

Welcome to the first round of the UCI World Cup at Lenzerheide. Here's what you need to know to get up to speed with the weekend's action.

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 THIS is what we've been missing!
  • 3 0
 I spoke too soon, so bummed for Cathro...
  • 1 0
 @philipmcm: Who had the cast and split lip?
  • 3 0
 This track is claiming a LOT of riders....
  • 2 0
 sending healing vybz to you Ben.... bummed you are in the ER and not the studio.
  • 1 0
 This is awesome! Will be watching this as soon as I get home tonight from work. Ben is a great host,
  • 1 0
 This track used to be a bit of a joke, now it’s gnarly. They made a couple great changes the past few years.
  • 1 0
 Why is every single thing in YouTube “insane”
  • 1 0
 So happy racing is back!
  • 1 0
 Get well soon,Ben.





