Video: This Track Is Insane | Inside the Tape with Ben Cathro
Jun 9, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
10 Comments
Welcome to the first round of the UCI World Cup at Lenzerheide. Here's what you need to know to get up to speed with the weekend's action.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Inside The Tape
DH Bikes
Ben Cathro
Score
Time
4
0
philipmcm
(1 hours ago)
THIS is what we've been missing!
[Reply]
3
0
philipmcm
(1 hours ago)
I spoke too soon, so bummed for Cathro...
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(48 mins ago)
@philipmcm
: Who had the cast and split lip?
[Reply]
3
0
JonDud
(53 mins ago)
This track is claiming a LOT of riders....
[Reply]
2
0
madmon
(41 mins ago)
sending healing vybz to you Ben.... bummed you are in the ER and not the studio.
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(1 hours ago)
This is awesome! Will be watching this as soon as I get home tonight from work. Ben is a great host,
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
(21 mins ago)
This track used to be a bit of a joke, now it’s gnarly. They made a couple great changes the past few years.
[Reply]
1
0
hughbm
(29 mins ago)
Why is every single thing in YouTube “insane”
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(57 mins ago)
So happy racing is back!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(20 mins ago)
Get well soon,Ben.
[Reply]
