Video: This Trail Will Never Be The Same After the Caldor Fire

Video and photos by Drew Boxold

Wildfire photos published with permission from Max Whittaker. 'Soul Riders' was filmed a month prior to the Caldor Fire.

For brothers Dane and Zach Petersen, the trails are more than a place to ride—they’re an anchor to past and present. Mixing gold rush history and high-speed hijinks, a typical day for Dane and Zach could just as easily involve cutting logs as it does jumping them. Based in northern California, the brothers have a unique devotion to developing new trails in their local community, as well as dusting off ones soon-to-be lost.