Must Watch: Thomas Estaque & Hugo Frixtalon are Flat Out and Stylish in 'Hurricane'

A short film featuring Thomas Estaque & Hugo Frixtalon.
Watch. Love or hate. Shred.Directed by
- Leon PerrinProducer
- CommencalCinematography
- Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Louis HugueninAerial Cinematography
- Leon PerrinEditing/Color
- Leon PerrinLight Manager
- Louis HugueninTitle
- PC GeorgeSound Design
- Leo LunelMusic
- "Jet Lag" ASAP FERG
24 Comments
That huge off camber landing was insane.
Location???
Two of the hardest shredding dudes out there.
Needs guitars though, haha!! :-)
