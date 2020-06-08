Must Watch: Thomas Estaque & Hugo Frixtalon are Flat Out and Stylish in 'Hurricane'

Jun 8, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


A short film featuring Thomas Estaque & Hugo Frixtalon.

Watch. Love or hate. Shred.

Directed by - Leon Perrin
Producer - Commencal
Cinematography - Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Louis Huguenin
Aerial Cinematography - Leon Perrin
Editing/Color - Leon Perrin
Light Manager - Louis Huguenin
Title - PC George
Sound Design - Leo Lunel
Music - "Jet Lag" ASAP FERG

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Hugo Frixtalon Thomas Estaque


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
131365 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
58246 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
58076 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
56760 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
50831 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork With 1.8" Steerer
39236 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
38328 views
The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike
37397 views

24 Comments

  • 18 2
 the sickest riding but never really understand the edgy b roll in videos like this..
  • 1 0
 THE HORSES SCENE !!! WTF
  • 8 0
 Amazing work boys - love all this. Oh and in before one of our Gen-X, Slayer loving members says 'sick video if you mute it'
  • 2 2
 Still waiting for a Rammstein soundtrack on a shredit video.
  • 1 0
 @Tasso75: No thanks. the early 2000s are over...thank god.
  • 2 0
 @MikeyMT first thing I did was muting it lol .
  • 6 0
 Stunner! Nothing short but stunning. Love the way they rip down the f**king hill.
That huge off camber landing was insane.

Location???
  • 1 0
 Ariege, France
  • 8 1
 The horse shot is inspired.
  • 5 0
 Gangster bikers bro
  • 4 1
 Commencal vids are always on point
  • 2 0
 Riding is insane but I can't decide if this meant to be intentionally funny...
  • 1 0
 Commencal's video department has been killing it video after video for about 2 years now. Finally someone figured out good music in a video.
  • 3 0
 wesh
  • 1 0
 Thomas & Hugo = Dream team.

Two of the hardest shredding dudes out there.

Needs guitars though, haha!! :-)
  • 2 0
 Thanks Pinkbike for the "Must Watch"!
  • 1 0
 Very well put together. Awesome production.
  • 2 0
 Damn boys
  • 1 0
 looks like the lakes. cold, wet and muddy.
  • 1 0
 Gang Style ! The Horse shot , yes, It say something.
  • 1 0
 Add Greg Williamson and this is the most exciting world cup team to watch
  • 1 0
 Some one please come build that trail in oregon ????
  • 1 0
 build it yourself
  • 1 3
 Sick edit, but the bike looks like a Yeti

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009419
Mobile Version of Website