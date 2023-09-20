Video: Thomas Genon Lets Rip in 'Threeride'

Words
: Canyon
Sit down, get the kettle on and brace yourselves for Thomas Genon's latest edit.
"THREERIDE" sees Tommy G hit the trails on the three bikes that get sent the hardest in his garage.
|The idea behind the edit was to have a week long road trip around places I know and also hitting spots I have never been on the bikes I ride the most right now.—Thomas Genon
First up, Tommy wheels out his Torque for some loamy, turn slapping goodness, then heads to the buttery smooth jump line at Krater trails to shoot some of his signature big air steeze. Next Tommy's DH machine, the Sender CFR gets an outing- as he shifts up a gear and rips down some Alpine steeps. Last but not least, Tommy sneaks in a silky 180 whip to half cab aboard his Stitched slope bike. Lovely.
|We travelled between Les Vosges, Germany and the French Alps for the week of riding and filming. I would like to thank my friend Eliott and Vinny for the sick trails and the locals at Krater trail in Germany for the amazing jump spot!—Thomas Genon
Rider: Tommy G
Video by: Rupert Walker
With support from: Canyon