Video: Thomas Genon Lets Rip in 'Threeride'

Sep 20, 2023
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon

Sit down, get the kettle on and brace yourselves for Thomas Genon's latest edit.

"THREERIDE" sees Tommy G hit the trails on the three bikes that get sent the hardest in his garage.

bigquotesThe idea behind the edit was to have a week long road trip around places I know and also hitting spots I have never been on the bikes I ride the most right now.Thomas Genon

First up, Tommy wheels out his Torque for some loamy, turn slapping goodness, then heads to the buttery smooth jump line at Krater trails to shoot some of his signature big air steeze. Next Tommy's DH machine, the Sender CFR gets an outing- as he shifts up a gear and rips down some Alpine steeps. Last but not least, Tommy sneaks in a silky 180 whip to half cab aboard his Stitched slope bike. Lovely.


bigquotesWe travelled between Les Vosges, Germany and the French Alps for the week of riding and filming. I would like to thank my friend Eliott and Vinny for the sick trails and the locals at Krater trail in Germany for the amazing jump spot!Thomas Genon

Rider: Tommy G
Video by: Rupert Walker
With support from: Canyon

4 Comments
  • 4 0
 He has the raddest style on any bike. I hope he wins rampage.
  • 1 0
 With Semenuk out there's a good chance. Hopefully they don't throw first place at Emil for showing up...
  • 1 0
 That CLUNK sound every time he lands reflects well on Canyon
  • 1 0
 Yeah Tommy G! Always with the steeze





